STONINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020 and Stonington Free Library was forced to shutter its doors for safety, then it was closed to the public to accommodate necessary renovations of the facility.
Behind the scenes, however, Library Director Micayla Hall and her staff remained busy preparing for the future. Partnerships with regional and state libraries continued to grow, services expanded and grant opportunities provided new outlets for funding. Since that time, Stonington Free Library has embraced the role of serving society’s changing needs by offering more resources than ever before.
“While we did not want to close, the pandemic brought a silver lining for us,” Hall said in a recent interview in the main room of the library. “We have been able to significantly expand our digital offering, and the transition to broadcasting programs on YouTube has helped to considerably expand our reach in the community as well.”
With a wide range of offerings, the library is now able to provide more informational opportunities than ever before, and it goes well beyond the books on shelves. Of course, you can always still check out a book on loan — staff said Tuesday that circulation of print materials has remained as high as ever — but that’s just the tip of the iceberg of what this small, local library has become.
There are garden club projects, monthly grab-and-go crafts for both adults and children, regular presentations and demonstrations that are broadcast live and viewable afterward on YouTube, Chromebook and Wi-Fi device rentals, Nintendo Switch Lite and game rentals, online access to a variety of streaming services and much more.
If Hall and her team have anything to say about it, that’s only the beginning. The fundraising theme for the library and Friends of the Library this year is “Books and Beyond,” after all.
“We’ve been able to accomplish a lot, but there are so many more things I would still like to see established and done here,” Hall said. “We are in the works to create a home delivery and pick-up service, and there are several more initiatives including tech help that we would like to do or bring back.”
For others, including Stonington resident Jessica Terry, the location and access to high-speed Wi-Fi and full internet on-site provides a home away from home. Terry works primarily from home doing marketing and event coordination, and Stonington Free Library is one of several local libraries that can serve as her office, sometimes for six to eight hours at a time.
Sitting in the back corner of the library, a view of a decorated Christmas tree in front of her and a large window to her right with a view of the western side of the town green and Stonington Borough, she said the library offers a quiet workspace and change of scenery.
“There are beautiful views here, and the people are just lovely,” she said, gesturing out the window. “There is a great coffee spot across the street, so it feels good to be able to come out here and support local businesses while doing my own work.”
Totally tech!
When the doors finally reopened after the renovations, there was a shift in efforts to better serve the community and the uncertain, socially-distanced lives many were living. Hall said the library made expanding digital content offerings and developing off-site access to internet services and devices a top priority.
The entire library was fit not only with its own internal access, but an outdoor port that now provides access through most of the park was installed at Wadawanuck Square. There’s an outdoor sitting area to give people a respite from the indoors, and anyone is welcome to come and go — as Terry does — whether for work or entertainment.
Inside there are computers for use and high-speed Wi-Fi connection for all guests who come through the doors. One of the biggest shifts, however, has been in the availability of devices and related content, such as streaming services, Wi-Fi hot spots usable outside the library zone, Nintendo Switch games and even a Nintendo Switch Lite console.
“We were able to acquire (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, and are now able to offer seven Chromebooks, seven Wi-Fi hot spots and a couple Nintendo Switch Lites that library patrons can rent, take home for two weeks and use as they need to,” Hall said.
The library, in partnership with a regional consortium of southeastern Connecticut libraries, is now offering a wider array of online and digital content as well, with applications including Kanopy and Hoopla, which provides streaming content including movies, audiobooks, TV shows, documentaries, digitized books and more.
In addition, that partnership has allowed the library to expand its programming, including offering all programs online as well, with videos kept on the library’s YouTube channel after being recorded live. Hall said this effort has allowed libraries in the region to enhance the quality and frequency of speakers, as well as reaching a larger audience than if the presentation were only done in-person as it was before the pandemic.
“Things have advanced so much since closing down,” Hall said. “We are now focused on continuing to expand digital resources, and are doing so while maintaining our print collection.”
Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the library has been an invaluable resource for residents in the community, providing resources during COVID and even after reopening that the library has continued to be a critical partner for many in the community.
“During the pandemic, they really stepped up services to provide for those who were homebound. Since then, they’ve kept every one of those services they had developed and are always finding new ways to serve our community,” Chesebrough said.
Planting community seeds
In both the immediate and distant future, the library is committed to planting seeds in the community — both literally and figuratively.
The library has partnered with master gardeners to offer a seed bank, which will operate again this spring. The bank offers seeds for local residents so that they can plant a variety of vegetables and flowers, from tomatoes and cucumbers to a variety of spring and summer flowers.
The Master Gardeners Club has also led several public programs and has been a partner in helping to beautify the library itself, she said.
As the library and its Board of Directors look to the future, Hall said there are also many programs she would like to see restarted or expanded to offer residents even more. The library is currently working on a pilot program with the Mystic Women’s Club that would allow for homebound delivery and pick services.
In addition, she said the library will seek to fill an empty tech position left vacant since the pandemic. The addition of that staff member would greatly expand opportunities to teach residents to be self-sufficient with technology and aid them in navigating difficult websites, offering tech advice, and more.
“Ultimately, the goal is and always will be to provide the resources and programming to serve as many residents and help as much of the community as possible,” Hall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.