STONINGTON — Members of the State Bond Commission have tentatively approved a $250,000 grant to aid with renovations of the North Pier at Stonington Town Dock.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the request, which augments the $900,000 federal grant already provided to the town, will cover the entire remaining cost of the project and provides the community with money for needed rehabilitation work and upgrades at the Stonington Town Dock.
The funds were awarded through the Connecticut Port Authority’s Small Harbor Improvement Projects Program.
“This is a huge win for Stonington because the money will support the continued operations of Connecticut’s Last Fishing Fleet. Our commercial fishing companies at the town docks will reap the benefits,” said State Rep. Aundré Bumgardner, D-41st District.
State Sen. Heather Somers, R-18th District, and Rep. Greg Howard, R-43rd District, have both also been vocal proponents of state and federal grant funding for the docks.
All three legislators have said it is a top priority to assure the ongoing success of the state’s last fleet. It is something that has also been a vocal priority of First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough.
In previous interviews, Chesebrough said the fishing community has long been a part of Stonington’s history. The fleet remains not only the last active one in Connecticut, but one of the longest operating locations in southern New England.
In a press release, Bumgardenr said the goal of the grant funds is to maximize potential for Connecticut’s ports and harbors, to enhance development of the state’s maritime commerce and industries, and to coordinate the planning and funding for related capital projects.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.