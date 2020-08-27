STONINGTON — Members of the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday expressed a desire to establish social media guidelines for town boards and commissions, as well as implementing greater sensitivity and anti-bias training in the wake of a controversial social media post shared recently by Police Commissioner Robert O'Shaughnessy.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and selectwomen Deb Downie and June Strunk each said they support O'Shaughnessy's decision to finish out the final year of his appointment. Each said they'd had a chance to talk further with O'Shaughnessy since the posts made to his personal Facebook page arose, and Chesebrough encouraged those with concerns to attend the Sept. 10 Board of Police Commissioner's meeting.
"While I may not agree with what (O'Shaughnessy) or what others, including people I know well, choose to post on social media, I will not judge someone based solely on that," Downie said. "I would encourage people to do the same, come to commission meetings, ask questions, and get to know the person before rushing to judgment."
The board opened up discussion on the topic during Wednesday's meeting, addressing concerns that first came to light on Aug. 21 when O'Shaughnessy shared posts that were deemed by some to be divisive and potentially discriminatory. The public attention led Henri Gourd, chairman of the Stonington Board of Police Commissioners, and Chesebrough to each issue statements on Facebook rejecting the posts and indicating his views did not reflect those of the board or town.
In response to the criticism, O'Shaughnessy posted a statement indicating he was not intending to "fan the flames" and would take care to be more sensitive in future posts.
Although some members of the public called for his resignation, he declined such action and all three selectwomen said Wednesday that efforts to take action to force his resignation would go beyond the scope of the board's oversight, and could further infringe on constitutional First Amendment rights. They said the questionable post also does not reflect O'Shaughnessy's overall character or his service to community over the past two decades.
A retired 25-year member of the Connecticut State Police and former commander of Troop E in Montville, the 74-year-old Mystic resident has volunteered in a variety of capacities over the past 20 years.
"The Board of Selectmen has policies and mechanisms to appoint, reappoint and accept resignations but there is no mechanism or policy to remove or force a resignation," Downie said. "There is no yardstick to judge others by what they choose to share on their personal social media pages."
Furthermore, the selectwomen were unified in their concerns regarding use of social media in public discourse, noting that platforms such as Facebook have only served to "aggravate polarization and tribal behavior."
Chesebrough noted that in a study cited in the Wall Street Journal in May, it was determined that Facebook's algorithms favored divisiveness as a way of gaining user attention and increasing time spent on the platform. It also led to users being quicker to judge and less open to listening to counter points of view.
"We will continue to be divided if we place higher value on social media than real, in-depth discussions," Chesebrough said. "Engaging those with different views, even those we may find objectionable, is how we can start improving the world around us, and I believe as a community in Stonington, we are up for the challenge."
In a statement read out loud, Strunk noted that the social media post and separately, sexual harassment that still exists, bring the community a new opportunity to revisit use of social media and enhance both town policies and training for all town employees and officials.
She said change won't be immediate or easy, but she is confident that if all stakeholders are willing to work together, it will lead to a more unified and inclusive community.
"With input from our town's legal counsel with respect to individuals constitutional rights, I am confident we will create an empowered path forward for our entire community," she said.
