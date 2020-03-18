STONINGTON — The Stonington Board of Education has begun a formal investigation into the conduct of former teacher Timothy Chokas and is asking persons with knowledge of alleged misconduct to come forward.
In a letter Wednesday to the Stonington Public Schools community, the board announced that it had hired Christine Chinni, of the Avon-based law firm Chinni & Meuser LLC, to conduct a comprehensive investigation into accusations that Chokas inappropriately touched female students.
“We are deeply saddened by the reports of allegations by students of improper conduct by a Stonington employee that may date back to 2013, or much earlier,” the letter said. “On Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, as part of the school district's plan to address concerns about prior allegations against a former Stonington High School staff member — Mr. Chokas — and the response, or lack thereof, to said allegations, the Board of Education approved a comprehensive investigation by an independent and experienced professional.”
According to the Board of Education, the scope of the investigation will seek to answer six questions presented to Chinni. The investigation is expected to take “two months or more” to complete, at which time findings will be made available to the public.
Allegations against Chokas came to light in January 2019 when a female student complained to Katherine Milde, who worked in the Stonington High School career center until 2019, that he had made inappropriate comments to her and had touched a female student. Those allegations were reported to a school administrator.
Chokas was allowed to resign following the complaint and received full salary and benefits through the end of the school year. As part of an agreement, the school district agreed not to fire him and also agreed that it would not disclose information concerning his employment except as required by law.
School officials said Chokas was never disciplined for the alleged behavior.
The investigation will include fact-finding efforts to determine the type and frequency of misconduct, the number of students affected, and whether proper protocols were followed by the district or what caused any noncompliance to have occurred and why. The board said it would also seek to learn whether alleged victims reported their concerns to staff members and whether school's culture contributed to “any deficiency in implementing district policies and procedures.”
“Attorney Chinni will investigate specific concerns and complaints received by any Stonington school officials about Mr. Chokas, receive and investigate any new reports of sexual misconduct by the former employee, review prior policies and procedures, and conduct interviews of staff members as Attorney Chinni decides is warranted,” the letter said.
The Board of Education said Chinni would be granted full access to relevant files and records, and would also meet with any families or community members willing to share personal details of their experience. The identity of those who share information would be kept confidential, the Board of Education said.
“The Stonington Board of Education takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety of its students,” the letter said.
Persons with information regarding any alleged misconduct are encouraged to contact Chinni at SPSinvestigation@chinniandmeuser.com, or may call 860-677-0255.
