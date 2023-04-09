GROTON — State Sen. Heather Somers and Beer’d Brewing Co. will hold an Earth Day Clean Up event on Sunday, April 16, at Bluff Point State Park beginning at 10 a.m.
“Spring is here, and it’s a great time to get together to help beautify a wonderful resource like Bluff Point State Park,” Somers said. “We look forward to seeing folks on Sunday, April 16. We’ll also be unveiling a game we call ‘Trash Bingo,’ so we will all have a fun time during the clean-up process.”
The park is located at 55 Depot Road. Trash bags will be supplied to volunteers. For more information, contact Mariah.Lupo@cga.ct.gov.
