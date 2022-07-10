WATERBURY — Years of attack by an invasive beetle species have decimated Connecticut’s population of ash trees, endangering power lines and roadways and stretching towns’ budgets as they attempt to remove potential hazards.
The iridescent green emerald ash borer beetle is believed to have come from Asia through Canada to the U.S. about 20 years ago, and into Connecticut about 10 years ago. Experts say millions of the trees are now dead or dying.
“It’s fair to say that all ash trees will succumb, in pockets more dramatically than others,” State Forester Chris Martin told The Republican-American.
Removing a dead ash tree from private property can cost between $400 and $1,200, and decisions about who is responsible for tree removal are made in consultation with local tree wardens. Martin said many towns apply leftover money earmarked for snow removal for tree removal. Falling trees have killed two people in the state in recent years.
— Associated Press
