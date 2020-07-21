STONINGTON — Stonington's 67th annual Blessing of the Fleet — a time-honored event held to honor fishermen lost at sea and those still fishing today — may be a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be scaled back this weekend.
"We want to keep as much of the tradition as possible," said Stonington resident Mike Crowley, a longtime member of the Blessing of the Fleet Committee. "But with this virus, we want people to be safe."
Crowley said the event, planned for Sunday, will be a smaller, safer version. Still maintaining the heart of the much-loved tradition, the celebration — rich in history, symbolism and religious significance — will comply with COVID-19 protocols.
This year's Blessing of the Fleet will begin with a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Stonington celebrated by Rev. Dennis Perkins, the pastor of three local churches — St. Mary's, St. Thomas More in North Stonington and St. Michael the Archangel in Pawcatuck. Crowley said the Mass will be livestreamed due to current social-distancing guidelines and limited capacity at the church.
Following the Mass, Crowley said, Father Perkins will lead a procession to the Stonington Town Dock for a short speaking program, which will be emceed by Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. Other local and state officials will also be on hand, he said. Following the speaking program, three songs will be played by the Mystic Pipes and Drums, and then flowers will be placed at the fishermen's memorial by members of the Gambardella family.
"Father Perkins will bless the fishing boats and then head out to the harbor with Peggy Krupinksi, who will toss the memorial wreath," Crowley said.
Krupinski is the widow of Wally Krupinski, a local fisherman who died in 2015 while he was aboard his 23-foot powerboat, the Peggy K, in the waters off Napatree Point, after the boat was hit by a 60-foot luxury yacht. The memorial wreath is tossed in memory of all fishermen lost at sea.
Crowley said the symbolic wreath is all the more poignant and "devastating" this year due to the death of Charles Lathrop, a Westerly fisherman who died after falling overboard from the scallop boat Invictus off the coast of New Jersey last April.
"It's the way we do things here," he said, noting that the event is sponsored by the Southern New England Fishermen and Lobstermen’s Association, St. Mary Church and the Blessing of the Fleet Committee.
"We are expecting people to wear masks and socially distance," Crowley stressed. "We want people to be safe."
Crowley said another change at this year's Blessing of the Fleet celebration involves the statue of St. Peter.
"Saint Peter is the patron saint of fishermen," Crowley explained. "Normally, we put him on the trailer and walk to the dock with him. This year, Saint Peter will be on the altar in the church."
"We'll be back next year," Crowley said. "Hopefully, we'll be back."
