STONINGTON — When Gene Arganese first walked through the entrance and into the Phoenix Dining & Entertainment hall last fall shortly after a handshake agreement to begin partnering with owner Rich Mann, he said he immediately recalled Rosalini’s in its heyday.
The established Misquamicut businessman, who owns several hospitality-based locations, including the Sandy Shore Motel and Gino’s by the Beach, can still envision the bustling restaurant and dinner club of the '60s and '70s with a full dance floor and major acts including the '70s English rock band Foghat before a capacity crowd. It was a place that brought smiles to local faces, and one that has left many in the region longing for the opportunities to return to the social atmosphere and style that once made Rosalini’s a top attraction for both locals and tourists alike.
With visions of a return to glory — albeit with a modern-day twist — Arganese is making the leap and will reintroduce the iconic restaurant and entertainment lounge this weekend as it opens up under the Rosalini’s name for the first time since it closed its doors in the late '90s.
“As soon as I started working with Rich and talking with people about it, they all perked up with smiles and said, ‘Oh, you are talking about the old Rosalini’s?’” Arganese said in a phone conversation this week. “It was quickly clear that everyone had a story, and it has brought me a level of excitement that I haven’t felt in a long time.”
The former Phoenix Dining & Entertainment will reopen this weekend under its original name, a reinvented Rosalini’s that will feature musical and comedy acts, dancing and a revised menu that hopes to expand dinner offerings by enhancing both quantity and quality. The new-look Rosalini’s is a little brighter than before, with fresh paint and new roadside sign to announce attractions, and is being fitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound equipment to serve a wide array of performances.
Sale of the facility is currently under contract, both Arganese and Mann confirmed, and a real estate closing is expected to happen in the coming weeks. Both Arganese and Mann said they could not disclose any details of the transaction while the agreement remains under contract. Both sides said deposits have been paid and expect the deal to finalize in three to four weeks.
In the meantime, however, the location is renovated and ready to bring a classic nightlife option back to Pawcatuck.
Manager Andrew Cruz, who was hired by Mann after he acquired the property in 2018 and will continue to lead operations when Arganese takes over, said he is excited to be part of the transition. Cruz, who has been praised by both Mann and Arganese for his leadership, said the business hopes to continue to expand on recent work to create growing community partnerships and provide what he described as “a unique and dying experience” not often seen outside major cities such as Boston or New York.
“When I view Rosalini’s, what I see is a last-of-its-kind venue,” Cruz said Wednesday. “So many places, so many venues even have transitioned away from brick and mortar, but it left a hole. I feel like we will be able to provide an experience that people can’t get anywhere else around here.”
Arganese said the business is expected to employ 30 individuals full-time, and will consider additional part-time or even full-time roles as the business grows.
For Mann, the sale will allow him to bring an end to a “challenging but rewarding” venture that had seen him guide the business for five years and survive the COVID-19 pandemic. A self-described visionary, Mann said Wednesday that he never intended to hold the business as owner for long.
The property had been vacant for years when Mann acquired it in 2018. After closing in the 1990s, the location was redeveloped as a sports bar in 2000 and was replaced by Fuji Gardens in 2002. Residents also stopped a strip club from opening at the location in 2009. The restaurant closed in 2014 and the property had become overgrown and damaged by vandals before it was acquired by Mann.
After being unable to find a partner — Mann said he tried reaching out from New London to South Kingstown — the club, along with the entire U.S. restaurant industry, was shut down when the pandemic struck in 2020. It was during this time that Mann began to consider other options, including potentially redeveloping the site as affordable housing.
“I wanted to do something good for the community, but with what was going on downtown with Winn Development, I didn’t want to have to deal with the type of concern that might cause,” he said. “It was when I had the idea for housing that I went to Gene, and since then he and Andrew have done a great job working to rebrand it.”
Mann said this week that he looks forward to seeing what Arganese and Cruz will be able to do with the property, and he believes they are the right fit to take over operations and build the business he always envisioned at the site.
“I was never supposed to be here at this stage. Gene really seems to be the right fit and I think that he and Andrew have the knowledge and enthusiasm to really take it to the next level,” said Mann, who is looking forward to retirement and enjoying additional time with family and friends.
Arganese said this weekend’s live acts and rebuilding is only the beginning, however. In addition to expanding entertainment options, he and Cruz both said they are working to establish partnerships that will allow Rosalini’s to become an educational leader in the community as well. Arganese said he has reached out to schools and other organizations already and is planning to use the property, which is currently open Wednesday through Sunday evenings, to train the next generation of sound designers, technicians and culinary experts.
“There are a lot of opportunities, a lot of things we could do during the day when we are not open,” Arganese said. “When I look around, I see state-of-the-art equipment that could be used to train students interested in IT or technology; I see a renovated kitchen that could be used to help launch culinary careers; I see a managerial staff that could provide valuable insight to those interested in a career in hospitality.”
Cruz said in his mind, it is not a matter of if but when. He said the educational component serves so many vital roles in the industry and will help to provide talented, trained professionals to serve the entire shoreline community.
In the immediate future, however, he said he is simply excited to show off the new-and-improved business to the community. A list of scheduled performances is available through the recenty launched website rosalinis.com.
“With Rich and Gene’s love of the arts, music and all things social, they are passionate about making sure this venture works,” Cruz said. “They have the knowledge and experience to make this work. The sky’s the limit.”
