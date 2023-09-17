STONINGTON — The centennial anniversary of the Stonington Volunteer Ambulance Corps is fast approaching, and members of the public are invited to take part in a final celebration before the organization turns 100.
Members of the Stonington Volunteer Ambulance Corps will put down medical equipment and dawn hats as game masters and chefs on Friday evening as the organization hosts Bingo Night. The fundraiser is the second this year and one of the primary means for the volunteer organization to raise money to aid in operations, according to Bingo Committee Chairman John Tackling.
“This is really part of a year-long celebration we’ve had,” said Tackling, a volunteer with the organization. “We were able to have a good turnout during the open house in August, and this is the last real event before the official anniversary in December.”
For the organization, which celebrated the anniversary with various programs throughout 2023 including hosting an open house on Aug. 19, the anniversary marks a major milestone.
In a welcome message on the organization’s website, President Theresa Hersh said the ambulance corps was initally established in 1923 and remains a source of pride for volunteer first-responders in the community.
“We pride ourselves on remaining one of the last all volunteer ambulances services in the region,” she said, noting that other organizations such as Westerly Ambulance are serviced by paid staff.
Today, the organization has a roster of 20 active members that operate two Basic Life Support ambulances and one first responder SUV.
“Emergency Medical Services has come a long way since the old Cadillac ambulances and the ‘load and go’ method of getting you to the hospital,” she said. “Now our EMT’s use the latest technology such as blue tooth, tablet PCs, and electronic patient monitoring systems.”
In order to maintain operations, however, the organization must rely on the support of generous donors and local residents, Tackling said. This need for assistance in order to continue to upgrade and update services is part of why the organization has sought to celebrate with community fun, he said.
The Bingo Night will include a raffle, games, food options and desserts all available for purchase. All prizes will be provided in cash, with gift cards as part of the door prizes. Tickets are $10 for a book of 6 cards.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. with quarter games starting at 5 p.m. and regular games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Menu includes New England clam chowder, BLTs and dessert.
For tickets, call John Tackling at 860-772-8611. For more information on the Stonington Volunteer Ambulance Corps, visit stoningtonambulance.org.
