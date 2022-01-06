Gov. Lamont Lobster Pot Tree 98262.JPG

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont examines bout with the name Emily on it, his daughter’s name as he got a up close tour of the Stonington Lobster Trap Christmas Tree from Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki on Thursday, December 8, 2021. Joining Lamont and Konicki were State Sen. Heather Somers, State Rep. Greg Howard and Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. Harold Hanka, Special to the Westerly Sun

STONINGTON — The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has opened up bidding on 113 of the buoys that adorn the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree, located at the Stonington Town Docks. The internationally recognized tree, featured by BBC News as “one of the 18 most amazing trees in the world,” has drawn over 20,000 visitors since it was erected in late November.

All auction proceeds will be redirected back into the project allowing the chamber to make enhancements next year. There is a goal of increasing the height and adding 50 more traps and lighting. The minimum bid is $40 for any buoy.

Bids will be accepted through Thursday, Feb. 3, at noon, at lobstertraptree.com/buoys-artists. In addition, a final, in-person “Buoy Your Spirits” auction will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 95 Main St. The event will be a last chance for bids on the buoys. Tickets are $25 to attend. To register, visit oceanchamber.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.