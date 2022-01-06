STONINGTON — The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce has opened up bidding on 113 of the buoys that adorn the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree, located at the Stonington Town Docks. The internationally recognized tree, featured by BBC News as “one of the 18 most amazing trees in the world,” has drawn over 20,000 visitors since it was erected in late November.
All auction proceeds will be redirected back into the project allowing the chamber to make enhancements next year. There is a goal of increasing the height and adding 50 more traps and lighting. The minimum bid is $40 for any buoy.
Bids will be accepted through Thursday, Feb. 3, at noon, at lobstertraptree.com/buoys-artists. In addition, a final, in-person “Buoy Your Spirits” auction will be held on Friday, Feb. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 95 Main St. The event will be a last chance for bids on the buoys. Tickets are $25 to attend. To register, visit oceanchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.