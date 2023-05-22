STONINGTON — When the town is finally able to break ground on a complex redesign of Route 1 that will allow for the installation of sidewalks from Spellman Drive to Mayflower Avenue next month, it will mark the start of a long-awaited safety improvement along South Broad Street.
It is also only the beginning of a series of efforts that town officials, residents and bicycle safety experts hope will address a variety of issues and provide safer, more easily shared roadways throughout the region.
Stonington is just three and a half weeks away from breaking ground on the Route 1 sidewalk project, and First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the project is an important first step in addressing the need to make the town’s main roads more walkable and bikeable for future generations.
“Our work to ensure Stonington offers more safe multi-modal transportation will not stop with the sidewalks,” Chesebrough said. “We have continued to work with numerous agencies including the Council of Governments, the (Connecticut Department of Transportation), police and the Economic Development Commission along with residents and business owners to identify additional safety enhancements.”
Work on the sidewalks, which is expected to take approximately 120 days to complete, is scheduled to begin on June 19. The project is the culmination of efforts that began in 2020 when the town received a $600,000 grant from the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management. Since that time, town boards and taxpayers have supported the project with an additional $700,000 in funding to help make the project a reality.
In order to facilitate right of ways for the project, Chesebrough said Director of Economic and Community Development Susan Cullen negotiated over twenty easements across private property to allow for the construction and future maintenance of the sidewalk.
BL Companies also provided civil engineering work to design the plans according to the specifications of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and standards in the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Input was provided by the town’s Public Works and engineering staff, Chesebrough said.
While the project provides great improvements east of Stonington High School, however, many residents and local organizations including Bike Stonington have expressed concerns about the lack of pedestrian and bikeways west of the school, including badly needed safety improvements in the area of the Wequetequock culvert, known to residents in the area as the “Birdland Bridge.”
Gary Piver, a 69-year-old custodian and avid bicyclist, was struck and killed earlier this year near the culvert while driving home from Stonington High School after locking up for the night. He was a regular biker, police said, and had taken his usual precautions prior to being struck.
“Gary’s death was something that truly was preventable and that is the message I feel the community needs to hear,” said Allison Palmer, director of operations for Mystic Cycle Centre and vice president of Bike Stonington, in a March interview. “We need to come together, break down the whole car versus bicycle mentality and create a shift in attitude so that we can build safer roadways.”
The call to action has already sparked some changes, including the Department of Transportation working to add “culvert markers” to the narrow travel bridge, attaching added lighting to nearby poles, and potentially installing a “road narrows” warning sign, a request made by Stonington Police Chief Jay DelGrosso.
Perhaps more important, however, is the fact that the state has now identified the culvert a “priority project” for safety, meaning it will likely be addressed in the coming years. The project isn’t imminent however, and officials including Department of Transportation representative Rick Chapman have warned it could be years before physical work takes place.
The typical project of this kind usually requires 3 to 5 years for design, permit and construction to occur. The project is on a small list, but has not yet been scheduled and once a design is completed, it will still need to be reviewed by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for approval as well. .
Laura Graham, a volunteer and candidate for first selectman this fall, said despite the long time frame before a shovel hits the ground, the designation as a priority is a good starting point to begin implementing change.
“This is important news,” she said in a letter to numerous residents, officials and Bike Stonington members. “Rather than focus on building a parallel footbridge, we can regularly reach out to the DOT in Newington and Rick Chapman to remind them that this project is a priority. In fairness, the DOT has an entire state to care for, so squeaky wheels will undoubtedly help remind them of this culvert's importance and ensure the new design will provide for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorized wheelchair safety.”
Chesebrough said the town is committed to working with the state, who will be responsible for funding the project as Route 1 is considered a state road, to make the project a reality.
The culvert isn’t the only additional safety improvement to be made, however. In 2022, the town was also awarded over $230,000 to make ADA improvements to existing sidewalk ramps, thanks to a state grant acquired by Chesebrough and the town’s Public Works staff.
Chesebrough said the town has also applied to receive a grant for improvements in the area of the bridge. Those efforts were unsuccessful in 2022, she said, but town staff is committed to reapplying for grants and seeking new opportunities.
Finally, she said, the town will work to establish a new subcommittee of the Plan of Conservation and Development, which will be tasked to work alongside Chesebrough to create an enhanced “Complete Streets” policy.
“We have made some important progress when it comes to biker and pedestrian safety, but there is still a lot that can be done to make our roads safer, and not just for cars but for anyone who is using them,” Chesebrough said. “I am excited about the direction we are heading.”
