STONINGTON — Attorney Matthew Berger has withdrawn from the Aug. 11 primary race for the position of Judge of Probate for the towns of Groton, Ledyard, North Stonington and Stonington. Due to the timing of the withdrawal, his name will appear on the printed ballot.
As Berger is no longer a primary candidate, votes for Berger will not be counted. The primary race is now between the endorsed candidate, Beth Ladwig Leamon, and challenger Sarah Moriarty.
