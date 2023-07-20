STONINGTON — The Hungry Palette, one of Stonington’s oldest businesses, has closed its doors after decades of serving the area and defining itself as a community staple. Tucker and Sandy Bragdon began renting their current venue, a space in the James Merrill House on the corner of Water Street and Union Street, in March of 1966, and opened their doors soon after.
The Hungry Palette was initially an art gallery, its tongue-in-cheek name paying homage to starving artists, among which the Bragdons counted themselves. The Bragdons were not only business partners, but life partners who met in college at the University of Connecticut and ran The Hungry Palette together for 55 years. Sandy, who passed away in February of 2022 following a battle with cancer, was known for making her own clothes; a hobby that Tucker urged her to bring to their small business soon after it opened.
Sandy had a particular knack for the making of eccentric silk-screened fabrics, a labor-intensive art for which The Hungry Palette became known. Sandy’s prints were uniquely beautiful and characterized by bright color combinations, though she stuck to five trademark patterns. Customers at The Hungry Palette noted the intricate details that Sandy brought to her prints.
“She has little hidden messages in her patterns. You’d see The Hungry Palette logo hidden in some of the prints,” said Abbie Park, a friend of the Bragdons and frequent customer at the store “(The patterns) were very interesting and had a retro appeal.”
In the early 80s, The Hungry Palette began making clothes and selling them wholesale to other stores. At their commercial peak, the Bragdons sold to around 600 stores from Maine to Florida. However, in recent years, rising costs due to inflation and a resulting lower demand for clothing have led to The Hungry Palette’s closure. Additionally, the passing of Sandy was a factor, as the store had always been a shared project between the couple.
“With inflation, people stop buying clothes,” longtime shop owner Tucker Bragdon said.
When reflecting on years of service to the Stonington community, Bragdon notes the joy that serving customers and friends brought him and his wife. Some of his favorite memories revolved around friends coming by the boutique when they were in town.
“This borough’s really neat,” Bragdon said, “there’s a lot of cool people here.”
Park echoed this sentiment, highlighting the sense of community that characterized the Hungry Palette.
“You would drive by and Sandy would be sitting out there and someone else would pull up their lawn chair,” Park said, “so it was a real organic community spot.”
Other customers agree, describing the Hungry Palette’s atmosphere as welcoming and jovial. Cheerful opera music, helpful workers and an overall sense of Stonington community characterized the spot.
The future of The Hungry Palette’s coveted venue is yet to be decided. The business was located in the James Merrill House, a historical Stonington landmark that was once home to the storied poet and writer James Merrill. The spot is prime real estate, and Bragdon noted that although several Stonington businesses are already eyeing the spot, any business that wishes to be housed in The Hungry Palette’s former spot must go through a few steps to get there.
Merchants who wish to take The Hungry Palette’s spot in the building must be vetted not only by the Merrill House’s committee, but the Stonington Village Improvement Association. Janet McClendon, a member of both the Stonington Village Improvement Association and the James Merrill House Committee, says the future of the space remains up in the air.
“A lot of merchants have expressed an interest in it. There will have to be some refurbishment to the space — it's been there over 50 years,” McClendon said, “But at some point, the SVIA and James Merrill House committee will need to decide who can go in there. So stay tuned… all will be revealed.”
