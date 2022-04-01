STONINGTON — When 13-year-old Maya Flaherty first saw the videos of families leaving war-torn cities following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it was an image that hit a little too close to home.
Although Flaherty shares a very Irish surname, she said her uncle is from Peru and was in Lima when the Peruvian political crisis erupted and the markets crashed in 2017. Although she was young at the time, the Stonington Middle School eighth-grader said she still recalls how emotional it was to watch the unrest and view the damage on television, wondering whether her uncle was even still alive. Her uncle eventually made it back to his family in the U.S., she said, but others involved were not as fortunate.
“I was scared for him, scared for everybody there. I know what some of these families are going through,” Flaherty said Friday as she finished her lunch and began working to build a blue and yellow friendship bracelet, part of an effort by a group of students at the school to promote awareness and provide support for those impacted by the invasion.
“When we see things on TV, I don’t think it always resonates that these are real people who are really suffering,” she said.
That was why Flaherty didn’t hesitate when Dr. Edward Goldberg, a language arts teacher at Stonington Middle School, launched a program to collect medical supplies and invited students to join him in raising money to see those donations delivered to the front lines — and she has joined more than two dozen other students in working to make a difference for Ukrainian soldiers and refugees.
The project began as a simple concept that came from a conversation between Goldberg and his wife, Carol, as the two were watching news reports at the start of the crisis. It has since expanded to include students creating and selling friendship bracelets and a partnership with St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Britain that is allowing Goldberg and his team of volunteers to ship the medical supplies straight to Poland for use in Ukraine.
Goldberg said the partnership was one that fell into place after he made several calls seeking an organization who could provide direct relief to those most impacted by the violent war and its aftermath.
“At first, it was difficult to find a partner. Many of the lists were either too specific or were seeking things that just wouldn’t be readily available to students and their families,” Goldberg said. “That was when we connected with (the Rev. Berzea) at St. Josaphat’s and it has all just grown from there.”
By Friday afternoon, less than three full weeks into the collection efforts, the Stonington community had already helped donate 15 boxes filled with a wide range of medical supplies from band-aids and tourniquets to advanced response equipment.
The bracelet collections and sales — students are selling the bracelets with two deals, either at $5 each or those who donate $10 will receive one and have one shipped in their name with a message of support to a refugee in Poland — have also raised nearly $800 that will be used to help assure all collected supplies make it to those who need them most.
With the announcement in the past week that the church had found a shipping partner, Goldberg said the program is set up so that every dollar goes directly to providing aid for Ukrainian nationals.
“There are no overhead costs this way, no administrative costs, as there are with even the best meaning nonprofits,” Goldberg said. “Every cent is able to go right into the cause.”
Eighth-grader Maeve Oakes, 14, said it hasn’t been difficult to convince her friends to join her in making bracelets. Oakes said students began just building around water bottles in their free time, and before they knew it they had a number of bracelets to share.
She said the effort has sparked a camaraderie among students, bringing them together over a good cause, and provides them with a feeling that they are doing something to help make a difference.
“It is a way for us to do something, so we aren’t just standing back watching. This is an easy task, and it is helping those who need it,” Oakes said.
The efforts at Stonington Middle School are among a number in the community over the past several weeks, too. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said this week that she has heard wonderful stories from several school communities regarding various efforts to raise awareness, show support and help out.
Chesebrough said West Vine Street families had collected items with help from a family from the Ukraine with children at the school. The Ukrainian family then coordinated to have the donations, which were collected through March 25, delivered directly to Ukraine.
Two Deans Mill School fifth-graders also launched a program called “Crafts for a Cause” in which they collected decorated bookmarks from members of the community and sold them at the Mystic Irish Parade on March 26. The donation also involved a Go Fund Me collection that has raised $11,496 to support Ukrainian children seeking refuge who were displaced by the violence.
A message left for Dana Dupont, organizer of the Go Fund Me page, was not returned. Several town officials said the family has been overwhelmed with messages of support and has been busy coordinating donations.
To donate to that collection, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/k93wy-crafts-for-a-cause?qid=96b833915194c0033186a8fb24415b99. Medical supply donations may also be dropped off directly at Stonington Middle School.
“We are just happy to be able to make a difference,” Oakes said of having the chance to donate. “Any little bit helps.”
