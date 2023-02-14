MYSTIC — A Mystic couple celebrated Valentine's Day by renewing their wedding vows, celebrating their reunion and proclaiming their love.
Dave and Pauline Peterson, residents of Academy Point at Mystic, have good reason to celebrate, according to their caretakers, as they continue to defy the odds while battling many health issues.
The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, shortly after being reunited in their new home, a Benchmark assisted living and memory care facility.
Pauline, 70, had a bad fall at home last year, according to Carol Arnold, the facility's communications director, and was not expected to survive, "let alone make it out of rehab."
"But she beat the odds," said Arnold, "and was recently reunited with Dave at Academy Point."
Last September, since it was no longer safe for Dave, 72, to live alone without Pauline, he moved into Academy Point to be near family in Gales Ferry.
"The two were devastated to be separated," said Arnold.
"But, we're back together again," said Dave, a veteran who served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy in Vietnam and during Desert Storm. "Here we are."
Dave, who is partially blind and has stage four liver cancer, and Pauline, a retired customer service representative, said they wanted to mark this Valentine's Day by renewing their love and commitment to one another.
On speaker phone from their room at Academy Point on Monday, with Program Coordinator Pam Fain at their side, the couple shared the story of their relationship which began more than 25 years ago at an American Legion convention in Plymouth, Mass.
"We started out as friends," said Pauline, who grew up in Bedford, Mass. "And we were friends for many, many years.
"We were both married to other people at the time," she continued. "But life happens and we both ended up single."
But not for long, said Dave with a laugh.
"He's my hero and my best friend," said Pauline. "Is it any wonder I wanted to marry him?"
"He is the love of my life and the one person I can truly lean on," she added.
Dave, who grew up in Broken Bow, Neb., said that when Pauline came through the doors at Academy Point, "I put my arms around her and I didn't want to let her go."
On Valentine's Day, Dave's nieces, who live in Gales Ferry, and are both opera singers, commemorated the renewal ceremony with a special performance while a local justice of peace officiated the ceremony, Arnold said.
