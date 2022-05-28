STONINGTON — The Avalonia Land Conservancy is holding a photo contest, "Water Water Everywhere," to increase awareness of water as a valuable resource.
Awards will be given for Best “Good Water” photo, ponds, wetlands, protective shoreline, vernal pools; Best “Bad Water” photo, crushing waves, flooded streets, breached storm walls, eco damage; and Best “Avalonia” photo, a stream, brook, pond, or body of water on an Avalonia property.
Photos may be submitted through Aug. 15, at instagram.com/avalonialandconservancy/ or avalonia.org/photo-contest/. Winners will be announced on Sept. 5, and each winner will receive a gift basket with Avalonia swag and a gift certificate worth as much as $100. One winner will have their photo of the cover of Avalonia’s fall newsletter.
For more information, go to avalonia.com or contact our office at 860-884-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.