STONINGTON — The Eugene Atwood Fund’s Trade/Tech School and Certification/Licensing Interest Free Loan Program is now accepting applications on a rolling basis. Students must be New London County residents and attending a trade/tech school or acquiring certification/licensing for their career.
The application process will close to new applicants when the allotted funding has been disbursed and/or on Feb. 28, whichever comes first. Applications will reopen again in May of 2022 when new funding becomes available.
To apply for a loan or for more information, visit eugeneatwoodfund.org.
