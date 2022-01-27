A commitment by each of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities will allow the state to receive the maximum allocation available and is expected to receive approximately $300 million as a result of the recent $26 billion national opioid settlement.
All of the state’s municipalities including Stonington and North Stonington approved measures to join the effort during a sign-on period that ended earlier this month. States were only eligible to receive the maximum benefit under the settlement if they were able to receive a full commitment from all towns and cities.
“Every community across the nation has been touched by the opioid crisis. We’ve lost more than a million Americans to this epidemic, and sadly, it’s at an all-time high as overdose deaths continue to rise in the face of the pandemic and its resulting anxiety, stress, and dislocation,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a press release. . “We’re encouraged by this support of local governments and committed to doing everything in our power to get the full share of funds for the people of our states so we can help people get treatment and recovery resources as quickly as possible.”
The $26 billion opioid agreement was reached last year with three of the nation’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.
Tong joined the attorneys general of North Carolina, Tennessee, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas in leading the multistate negotiations.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.