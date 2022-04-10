MYSTIC — Mystic Aquarium is expanding its national youth conservation initiative in partnership with community-based organizations in 28 states, Puerto Rico and on several Native American reservations.
The initiative will engage thousands of underserved youth in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have traditionally borne the brunt of environmental issues such as pollution and climate change.
This summer, the aquarium will bring together teen mentors from all over the country in a series of intensive summer workshops that will build their environmental leadership and advocacy skills, connect them with the aquarium’s research and conservation efforts, and engage them in environmental stewardship projects such as planting marsh grass, removing invasive species, testing water quality and monitoring populations of threatened animals.
Staff from the aquarium will work directly with the teens to develop a customized environmental stewardship project for their community. This will include asset mapping, identifying a local environmental issue and a physical site such as a park with a stream where they can address the issue, identifying important community partners to connect with, and mapping their location.
Each group will leave with an implementation plan to bring back to its community organization and implement with staff, youth and families. These projects will be shared and showcased across the national network through a customized mapping tool, and Mystic Aquarium staff will continue to support and track this growing movement of environmental leaders.
With the assistance of a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, the aquarium will invest more than $1.5 million in the participating communities to support their work at the local level in the form of sub-awards that average $30,000 per site. The sub-awards will cover local staff time, travel expenses and all training, curriculum and supplies needed to successfully implement the program.
— Sun staff
