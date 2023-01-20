MYSTIC — Mystic Aquarium has received $650,000 in federal funding to establish the "Blue Economy Workforce Development Initiative: Creating a Pathway for Underserved Youth."
The Blue Economy Initiative is a partnership between Mystic Aquarium and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, along with the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut’s Innovation Center in New London, and 10 youth-serving organizations throughout Connecticut.
The funding was secured by U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal with support from U.S. Reps. Rosa DeLauro and Joe Courtney, in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations agreement.
The initiative will leverage Mystic Aquarium’s expertise in STEM and environmental education, experiential learning, multimedia content development, and youth mentoring to create pathways for underserved youth while addressing the need for skilled workers within the emerging blue economy.
With Connecticut being a critical hub for the burgeoning offshore wind industry, the public/private partnership will help young people develop awareness, interest, knowledge, and skills to help prepare them for competitive jobs in an emerging regional industry that desperately needs skilled workers. While focusing on underserved youth from major urban centers in Connecticut, the initiative’s website and digital resources will have a national reach, utilized by Mystic Aquarium’s network of partner youth-serving organizations located in high-needs communities in 28 states and Puerto Rico.
