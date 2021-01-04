FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, drum major Leslie Abreu reacts to the looming presence of Juno, one of the Beluga whales at Mystic Aquarium, in Mystic, Conn., as she directs members of the brass ensemble for the 7th Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps as they play in front of the Alaska Coast exhibit, as part of the group's Brass and Belugas exhibition. The aquarium has agreed to delay its acquisition of five beluga whales for research amid a lawsuit by an animal rights group trying to stop the delivery. Court documents filed last month in federal court in Hartford, Conn., say Mystic Aquarium will not import the whales before March 31, 2021, to allow time for a judge to decide the lawsuit. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File)