STONINGTON — The deadline for applications for tax deferral for Stonington residents is Wednesday, July 1.
The program is meant to benefit taxpayers in need of a tax deferral due to furlough, layoff, business closure or other circumstances related to COVID-19 that have led to financial hardship. A simple explanation of need should be supplied, along with a signature, swearing that the information is true.
The Tax Office suggests making monthly payments, because when the program ends on Oct. 1, 6 percent interest will be applied to the remaining balance due.
Any application after the deadline will not be accepted per the governor’s Executive Order 7S and the Office of Policy and Management.
Applications may be found at stonington-ct.gov and may be emailed to collector@stonington-ct.gov or mailed to Stonington Tax Collector, 152 Elm St., Stonington, CT 06378. You can also put it in the drop box outside the front door of town hall. Applications may also be picked up in the tax office.
