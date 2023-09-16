MYSTIC — Jon Kodama sat inside the Steak Loft Thursday morning, reflecting on his half-century with the landmark Mystic restaurant that opened in 1973 at Olde Mistick Village.
Reaching the milestone, said Kodama, 73, a Hawaii native who is often called the dean of the regional restaurant scene, is a testament to the "dedication of our team, the loyalty of our patrons over the years, and the enduring appeal of our culinary creations."
"Yankee cuisines still exist," said the married father of three adult children with a small laugh. "People may be eating less red meat, but when they do, they want the best, especially when they go out to eat."
In the 50 years he's been at the helm of the Mystic restaurant, he said, "the popularity of the steak house segment of the industry has never waned."
"I believe we are the longest-running single-owner restaurant in the state," said the longtime restaurateur.
The year 1973, he said, "seems like yesterday."
Both Steak Loft and the Village are celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year with a series of events being held to mark the major milestone.
On Sept. 12, the same day that was proclaimed "Olde Mistick Village Day" in Connecticut — with a ceremony and reception nearby — Steak Loft held a 50th anniversary party/fundraising event to benefit the United Way/Gemma Moran Food Center.
"It was good to see so many people," said Kodama, noting that the restaurant will continue to hold celebrations and fundraisers throughout the year to mark their anniversary.
Patrons can expect a series of "specially curated events and culinary offerings" that pay homage to the Steak Loft's "rich history," Kodama said.
Earlier this summer, present and former employees were invited to a "Reunion Party" to celebrate and share memories.
"It's a great environment to work in," said Kodama, "especially, I think, for young people in their first jobs."
"The older people, the veterans, can say things to them their parents can't," he said. "And it's a great summer job."
Kodama said working in the food and beverage industry also makes for an excellent second job.
"We've had many engineers from Electric Boat and many school teachers work here," he said.
For Kodama — who also owns Breakwater in Stonington (once known as Skipper's Dock) along with his daughter, Mari Kodama; the former Dock & Dine restaurant at Old Saybrook Point — which he hopes to re-open soon — and Go Fish, which is set to open in a few weeks in the former Sailor Ed's building on Old Stonington Road — the people are the best part of the business.
"We're going on the third generation," he said, "the third generation of customers and of staff, and we have several employees who have worked here for more than 30 years.
"We have people working here whose grandparents worked here," said Kodama, "and we have customers who share memories of their grandparents coming here."
Kodama, who lives in North Stonington with his wife, Diane, points to the restaurant's general manager, Casey Sisalima, as an example.
"My father worked here," said Sisalima, who lives in Gales Ferry and has worked at the Steak Loft for eight years. "He worked for Jon for a long time, and my uncle was a manager too.
"My son, Gavin, works in the kitchen and wants to be a chef," she added, "and my sister is the general manager of Go Fish."
"I feel like this is part of my family," said Sisalima. "Jon is a wonderful man to work for."
"My uncle worked here too," she added. "We're part of the family."
Sisalima's sister, Annie Barnes, will be at the helm of the new Go Fish when it opens next month, Kodama said.
"The people ... that's the fun part," said Kodama, who graduated from Yale in 1972 and was contemplating law school and travel when he ended up buying the steak house which he helped to open — along with a group of businessmen which included Steve Rubell of Studio 54 fame.
Originally, he said, he wasn't certain if a year-round restaurant was a viable enterprise in Mystic.
That was back in the day, pre-casinos, when there were only a handful of good local restaurants that were open 12 months a year, he recalled. Bee Bee Dairy stayed open after the tourist season, he said, and "maybe the Ancient Mariner."
"There were lines outside China Village and Sailor Ed's back then," Kodama said. "People would drive an hour and a half" to dine at the legendary old establishments.
Now, said Mari Kodama in a statement, with five decades of "serving delectable dishes and creating cherished memories, the iconic Steak Loft has become a cornerstone of the community, known for its unwavering commitment to aged and hand-cut steaks, quality seafoods, and live entertainment."
Before the casinos opened, said Jon, "Steak Loft was the hub for local nightlife."
Steak Loft has managed to weather "various culinary trends and economic shifts" he said, and has emerged "stronger and more vibrant with each passing year."
The secret to Steak Loft's enduring success, he said, lies in the "ability to adapt while staying true to its core values of quality, authenticity, and impeccable service."
Once Go Fish opens, he said, he plans to "tweak" a few menu offerings at Steak Loft, but "concept-wise," it will remain a steak house.
Something he has observed during his 50 years, Kodama said, is that the restaurant's location — halfway between Boston and New York — makes it an ideal meeting point for family, friends and travelers.
"Some people rendezvous here at the same time each year," he said. "A lot of families meet here."
The restaurant has five different dining areas, he said, so people can rent smaller rooms for private parties while the main restaurant remains open.
Another thing, said Mari, is that Steak Loft remains committed to giving back to the community, something that "has been an integral part" of the Steak Loft journey.
The restaurant has planned a series of philanthropic initiatives throughout the year, "including a Dine & Donate Series in support of many of the local nonprofits we have supported over the years," she said.
Steak Loft has also created a number of commemorative items, including sweatshirts and T-shirts, and in collaboration with Westerly's Grey Sail Brewing Company of Rhode Island, a brand new brew.
"No Bull, Blonde Ale Steak Loft 50th Birthday Brew!" is now served at the restaurant, said Kodama as he walked to the bar, picked up a can of the beer, which is part of Grey Sail's Wheelhouse Creative Ale series, and placed it on the table with a smile.
"We were happy to help bring this together for them," said Grey Sail Director of Sales Carey Beralderi, adding that the two companies have had a good, long association.
"The Kodamas have been wonderful supporters of Grey Sail for years," said Beralderi, adding that her grandfather was a longtime patron of the popular Mystic steak house.
"Steak Loft was always the family stop," she said.
