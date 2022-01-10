HARTFORD — The annual open enrollment period for Access Health CT for Connecticut residents to shop, compare and sign up for health insurance coverage for the 2022 plan year ends on Saturday, Jan. 15. For coverage starting Feb. 1, enrollment and applications must be received by Jan. 15.
Current Access Health CT customers who want to renew coverage or change their health insurance plan also have until Jan. 15. Any financial income or household information changes must be reported.
For free help, visit AccessHealthCT.com. Live chat via the website is available through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
For free in-person help, residents may work with a local certified broker or enrollment specialist. To find a certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit AccessHealthCT.com and click the Get Help page.
In addition, residents may visit any of Access Health CT’s enrollment locations. Visit accesshealthct.com/enrollemnt-events for locations.
An enrollment fair is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Ave., Hamden.
To contact the call center, call 855-805-4325, through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9 a.m. to midnight. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.