MYSTIC — Academy Point at Mystic was ranked among the best assisted living with memory care communities in Connecticut and the entire U.S. for the second straight year. In U.S. News & World Report’s Best Senior Living ratings, the community was selected following a comprehensive resident and family member survey. Academy Point is the only assisted-living community in the greater Mystic area to have earned this prestigious award.
Academy Point earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for memory care. Respondents gave the community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping, and location.
“Our team is committed to keeping our residents connected to who and what matters most through outstanding care and experiences,” said Bonnie Pollard-Johnson, executive director of Academy Point. “Exceeding expectations every day is what we strive for so it’s incredibly exciting to have our dedication recognized by an industry leader like U.S. News.”
For more information about Academy Point, visit benchmarkseniorliving.com.
