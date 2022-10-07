STONINGTON — Absentee ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election may be requested by Stonington residents who will be out of town or unable to get to the polls because of sickness or physical disability.
A sample ballot can be viewed on the Nov. 8 calendar at stonington-ct.gov.
To apply for an absentee ballot, download an application at stonington-ct.gov/town-clerk; request one in person at the Town Clerk’s office, 152 Elm St.; or call 860-535-5060.
To vote in person on Nov. 8, poll locations in Stonington are as follows: District 1, Stonington Fire House, 100 Main St., Stonington; District 2, Board of Education District Office (formerly Pawcatuck Middle School), 40 Field St., Pawcatuck; District 3, Saint Michael's Church, 60 Liberty St., Pawcatuck; District 4, Stonington Middle School 204 Mistuxet Ave., Mystic; and District 5, Former School Admin Building, 49 No. Stonington Rd, Old Mystic.
