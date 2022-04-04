STONINGTON — Absentee ballots for the Budget Referendum on Tuesday, April 26, are now available in the Stonington Town Clerk's office, 152 Elm St.
Applications may be downloaded at stonington-ct.gov, on the town clerk’s webpage under absentee voting/absentee ballot or may be requested from the town clerk’s office at 860-535-5060.
Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at the following polling places:
- 1st & 3rd districts: Stonington Fire Dept., 100 Main St., Stonington
- 2nd district: former Pawcatuck Middle School, 40 Field St., Pawcatuck
- 4th & 5th districts: B. F. Hoxie Engine Co., Mystic Fire Dept., 34 Broadway Ave., Mystic
For more information, call the town clerk’s office at 860-535-5060.
