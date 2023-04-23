STONINGTON — Absentee ballots for the Tuesday, May 16, budget referendum are now available at the Stonington Town Clerk’s office, 152 Elm St. Applications are available at stonington-ct.gov/town-clerk.
Polls will be open for the referendum from noon to 8 p.m. at Stonington Fire Department, 100 Main St. for districts 1, 4 and 5; and at the former Pawcatuck Middle School, 40 Field St., Pawcatuck, for districts 2 and 3.
For more information, call the Town Clerk’s office at 860-535-5060.
— Sun staff
