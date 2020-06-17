STONINGTON — For the average high school student, one of the most difficult challenges is figuring out how to balance academics with extracurricular activities, social expectations, work and other obligations.
The ability to do so seamlessly was one of the characteristics that staff said set Stonington High School Class of 2020 valedictorian Hanna Hong and salutatorian Kaira Wiltshire stand apart from the rest of the class, but their leadership was also instrumental in bringing their classmates together and setting a positive tone during a challenging second half of the year.
Stonington High Principal Mark Friese said Hong and Wiltshire each led by example throughout their high school careers, balancing a wide range of activities while maintaining their grades, and when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, neither backed down, despite losing the opportunity to take part in traditional senior events such as prom as a result of social distancing requirements.
“These two ladies have really been able to demonstrate how one can learn and grow from any situation,” Friese said. “No matter what they’ve been faced with, they’ve both shown a strong ability to develop their own structure in order to get the job done. That will take them both far in life.”
At 17 years old, both Hong and Wiltshire are among the younger members of the Class of 2020, but Friese said they showed that they were capable of leading and were consistently a positive influence on the school community. English teachers Ken Cote and Jacob Nelson added that they each had a calm, centered presence and the confidence necessary to not only succeed but grow and improve from every experience.
Hanna Hong, valedictorian
When you look at Hong’s resume, it can be difficult to understand how she managed to balance so many different activities at once.
In addition to leading the way academically, the lifelong Stonington resident is an established artist, ballet dancer and musician. She is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, and she is an executive board member for the American Sign Language Club, an enrichment group that was founded by close friend and fellow senior Leila Robarge during their junior year.
Hong has also spent the last 12 years expanding her studies on Sundays at the Southeastern Connecticut Chinese School in East Lyme, an enrichment program for second-generation Asian Americans that offers opportunities in a wide range of areas from foreign language studies to dance and the arts.
“The thing with Hanna, I’m just always amazed at how much she has been involved in,” said Nelson, Hong’s advancement placement English language and composition teacher. “Even recently, I’ve been finding out new things about who she is and what she takes part in. It is just astounding to see someone so young with as broad a skill set and wide-ranging interests as she has.”
Hong, who went to Deans Mill School and Mystic Middle School, said she’s been fortunate to have been encouraged by her parents, Jinyang Hong and Qisang Li, to always follow her dreams. She also said she’s been grateful to have a number of great teachers and instructors along the way, including Nelson, who she said challenged her to think outside the box and helped her to fine-tune her writing skills.
She said she fell in love with dance and an early age, and she has taken classes in ballet, contemporary jazz and musical theater. Hong was involved in Stonington High’s musical productions during her first three years and, after a hiatus as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, currently dances five days a week at Mystic Ballet.
It isn’t necessarily the activities that Hong said she’ll remember, but the opportunities that she had to grow and learn at SHS.
“I’ll always remember my junior year and the skills I learned in Mr. Nelson’s class,” she said Tuesday. “He taught me to break from the writing conventions we’d learned in middle school, more so in terms of literary devices and techniques.”
Nelson said Hong was already a competent writer when he first met her, and said that when he asked her to think differently about her structure, she not only rose to the challenge but thrived in stepping outside her comfort zone. It was one of the traits that he said set her apart from other students.
As Hong prepares to go to Dartmouth University in the fall — she has not settled on a major, but will study language arts and is leaning toward a career in graphic design — Nelson said she has all the tools necessary to excel at anything she sets her mind to.
“She’s someone that has the capability to be amazing, to devote her talents to whatever she wants and be successful,” he said.
Kaira Wiltshire, salutatorian
Born in San Diego, Calif., Wiltshire came to the East Coast at just 2 years old, and she found herself right at home in Stonington.
Wiltshire attended Deans Mill School and Mystic Middle School before coming to Stonington High, and she has aspirations of becoming an attorney specializing in criminal law. If anyone has the skills for that career, Cote said, it's Wiltshire.
“She can be a cautious and reserved person, but she is also one of the most generous people I’ve come to know and she is the most conscientious student that I’ve met in my career,” said Cote, who served as her homebase teacher all four years and taught her in AP literature. “When it comes to her desire to be a lawyer, she will be a good fit because she is able to slow things down and see all the nuances without being impacted by those around her.”
The daughter of Brent and Jane Wiltshire, Kaira has been an active member of the SHS community during her time at the school. She served as president of National Honor Society and was a member of Spanish Honor Society and Interact Club. She was also a featured dancer with the drama club.
A member of the field hockey team, where she served as a co-captain during her senior year alongside close friend Sarah Flakus, she said she will never forget the experiences with her teammates. Despite not being involved in any athletics prior to high school, she said the team accepted her immediately and showed her the importance of team spirit.
“There were just so many great people involved. What I came to learn is that those who were my best teammates and the greatest athletes were also some of the most dedicated students when it came to academics,” she said. “It was definitely one of the greatest experiences I’ve had.”
She said she will also remember the many conversations with Cote and her classmates in homebase, whether they were having serious conversations or simply joking around with one another. She said the tone set in homebase helped not only her but many students to stay focused and motivated.
Wiltshire will attend Boston College in the fall, where she plans to major in economics with a minor in philosophy. She doesn’t plan to end her education there, however, and said she’s already looking ahead with the goal of attending law school once she’s completed her general studies.
Cote said Wiltshire has the drive and passion to make her dreams a reality. He said in addition to being incredibly intelligent, Wiltshire has an unusual understanding of the world around her and carries herself in a confident manner while maintaining a high level of concern for others. And, he said, she does so without any sense of entitlement.
“I’ve been fortunate to have her as a student,” Cote said after being told he was one of her top influences. “I’m flattered, but if anyone had an influence on her, it was herself. She was a rare student in the sense that she would initiate the conversations, she was willing to listen and she was always interested in learning more.”
