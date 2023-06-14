STONINGTON — When former Army Staff Sgt. D. Tod Johnstone looked around the jam-packed front lawn and parking lot at the Stonington Police Department late Wednesday morning for the unveiling of the Stonington Veterans Monument, he couldn’t help but smile.
A Bronze Star staff sergeant with the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, one of the only units to execute operations in all four Corps Tactical Zones, Cambodia, and Laos during the Vietnam War, Johnstone’s return home was anything but welcoming. He was spit on, cussed at and berated by countless insults when he wore his uniform after returning home, an experience that led him to often avoid public events following his 40-plus year career in the U.S. military.
The ovation that he and others received Wednesday during a special ceremony showed the change in public opinion, and he said he was proud of what the community had done to make sure all 6,000 past and present Stonington veterans — and those who will serve on behalf of the town in the future — will be honored for years to come.
“I’ll tell you, this is a much warmer welcome than what we had coming back from Vietnam,” said Johnstone, who served on the memorial subcommittee and aided in the art installation. “This monument will now be able to honor everyone, from those who served in background roles to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
Several hundred community veterans, town residents, Stonington officials, police, firefighters and other state dignitaries came together to celebrate the official launch and “go live” of the interactive Stonington Veterans Memorial Monument. The $200,000 monument includes an octagon-shaped granite display with commemorative artwork and complimentary interactive website containing the names of all known past and present veterans from the town of Stonington, town military history, videos, interviews and more.
The ceremony, done in partnership with the VFW Post 1265 and other state military agencies, also included a Flag Day presentation. It was a salute to each of the nation’s military branches, honoring all those who have served whether in the National Guard, Navy, Army, Marines or other unit.
It also marked the end of a complicated volunteer effort that first began when Pawcatuck resident Anthony D. Lombardo, a Korean War veteran, approached Stonington First Selectmen Danielle Chesebrough and Executive Assistant Stacey Haskell in 2020.
From that time on, Chesebrough told the audience at the dedication that Haskell took the lead on the project and never looked back, putting an unwavering commitment in making sure Lombardo’s vision came to life for the whole community.
“She led the way as we embarked on a four-year journey to today, and we have been fortunate to have support of all kinds, with donations from $1 to as much as $20,000 from over 400 donors helping to fund this,” Chesebrough said.
Lombardo said earlier this year that it has been incredible to see his vision come to life. After finding what he thought was the perfect spot at the corner of South Broad Street and Pequot Trail, only to find it could not be used due to deed restrictions, he was forced to regroup and found support from the town and other community partners in early 2020.
The result of the new partnership was sudden interest far and wide, and before long a committee was formed and the process of securing a location and funding.
With the help of state and local partnerships, fundraising began and received a significant boost in 2022 when the Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen approved a measure that allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds for the development and art installation.
From there, some of the most time-sensitive work was done by the veteran volunteers who helped to gather the names of more than 6,000 known veterans past and present.
The COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges also resulted in speed bumps along the way, Haskell said Wednesday, but could not stop the momentum that community members had built.
“To finally see it all come together was heartwarming, and it could not have happened without the help of so many volunteers, donors and veterans,” Haskell said. “I was truly humbled by the opportunity to honor our veterans in this way and believe the monument does just that by encompassing so many details from the beautiful granite structure; the artwork, the on-camera interviews with local veterans sharing their stories, the gorgeous benches and landscaping and most importantly the list of over 6,000 veterans names.
“This includes everyone from WWI and on who has ever called the town of Stonington home, which serves as a reminder of the sacrifices our veterans make every day,” she continued.
For a community steeped in rich history, the monument will serve as a central location to memorialize the many veterans who come from a town that has had involvement in U.S. military history since before the country was founded.
Linda Schwartz, the treasurer and chief financial officer of Vietnam Veterans of America Inc. and former Connecticut Commission of Veterans Affairs, noted that the town is known for the stand taken by Americans at the Battle of Stonington and has been a regular contributor to military success throughout U.S. history.
The monument will provide important, digitally-recorded stories that will be archived and available for future generations. She said in such, the town has taken an important step in honoring and recognizing those who have helped allow America the freedoms that it has today.
“With this monument, you brothers and sisters in Stonington are now the keepers of the flame,” she said. “You have presented a beautiful remembrance that honors all those who took part in centuries of selfless service, dedication and sacrifice. We can never forget that freedom is not free, and we are able to enjoy today because of those that this monument recognizes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.