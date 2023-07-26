STONINGTON — Born in the Azores, an island in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Portugal, Manuel Raymond Rezendes’ grandfather and father came to the U.S. more than a century ago. Members of the family have worked in the fishing industry ever since.
A third-generation fisherman, Rezendes said it is difficult to attract younger workers. It is a taxing career with early mornings and long trips, hard labor and extreme danger at times. He’s been struck in the chest with ropes, knocked overboard and has lived to tell the tale — others including his grandfather, Manuel “Fayal” Perry Rezendes, have not been so fortunate.
“Fishing has been part of our family since as long as I can remember, and it is important to honor the traditions and sacrifices that came with that,” said Rezendes, who will serve as the grand marshal for the 70th annual Blessing of the Fleet.
A longtime tradition in Stonington Borough, the blessing will once again return this weekend with a full slate of activities, fanfare and fun. The weekend-long program includes a road race Thursday night, an open house at the Stonington Town Docks, a family dinner at the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society on Saturday evening, and the Fishermen’s Mass at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Mary Church.
Following Sunday morning’s services, there will be a procession through the village and community gathering at the Town Docks from noon to 4 p.m.
Rezendes and organizers Mike and Georgia Crowley, St. Mary's parishioners and members of the parish’s Blessing of the Fleet Committee, said they have fond memories of the blessing from their time as children.
“It is a program that means a lot to our community. It brings a lot of families together to celebrate our rich history, to honor those who have died in the fishing industry, and to bless our fisherman so that they may return home safe,” Crowley said.
The stories of the event and memories it can bring aren’t always enjoyable, unfortunately. Rezendes’ grandfather was a cautionary tale of what can happen when battling the sea — and his father nearly became one as well.
After coming to the U.S. and settling down in Stonington in 1912, ”Fayal” was thrown from the boat at sea off Latimer Point in 1919 and drowned, his body later being found by the keeper of the Stonington Lighthouse. His name is one of the 38 etched at Stonington Town Dock to honor those who died at sea.
It was then that his father, then 11-year-old John Manuel “Patsy Fayal” Rezendes, took over the family business, one that he would remain part of until his semi-retirement to work on land at Stone Acres Farms and Stonington Evergreen Cemetery. He passed away in 1994.
During one fishing trip, almost 50 years ago now, Manny recalls how he nearly lost his father — off Latimer Point in the same area his grandfather had died.
Manny’s father fell overboard dressed in full fishing gear, a narrative that will be shared in the annual program states. The lobster trap rope was wrapped around his father’s right thumb and he yelled, “don’t slow down or I’ll sink. Just haul me in.”
Once Manny got his father back on board, Manny said, “we’re heading back to shore,” the story goes. “His father replied ‘no we’re not, we’ll finish hauling up the pots.”
“It was different back then,” Rezendes said.
Mike Crowley said the event isn’t just about honoring those who came before, but also recognizing those who take on the task of battling the seas everyday. Stonington fishermen, many of whom fish year-round to make ends meet, battle hot summer days and cold winter storms, laboring through whatever weather Mother Nature brings.
The annual Blessing of the Fleet has deep roots in the community, having taken place in some form every year since 1954. Celebrations similar to Stonington's have been taking place worldwide for centuries. Similar masses and celebrations have been hosted in fishing communities in Europe, Australia and the British Isles for thousands of years, with oral traditions suggesting the practice dates back to ancient Greece.
In recent years, the event has helped pay tribute to others, like father and son Roderick and Rodney Debragga, who were killed in 1974 on a rare trip to Stonington; or Charles Lathrop, a scallop fisherman from Stonington who was killed in April 2020 when he fell overboard.
“It isn’t an easy job, especially in the winter when you are battling the ice and snow,” he said. “They deserve to know the community is thinking about them and will look out for their families if something happens."
For more information on this year’s blessing, including a full schedule of events, visit https://www.norwichdiocese.org/Stay-Informed/All-Diocesan-Articles/articleType/ArticleView/articleID/13926.
