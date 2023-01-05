STONINGTON — The Town of Stonington has chosen four local artists to design the porcelain sides of the future Stonington Veterans Memorial Monument.
The town announced Tuesday that Sandra Alexander, Elizabeth Anderson, Gary Anderson and Sarah Downie have all been selected to take part in the project, which aims to use their artwork to tell a story educating those visiting the site about the history and meaning of veterans' service to our country.
“We thought it would be a fantastic idea to showcase the art work from several different artists, as each artist has a different perspective and view, as does each of our veterans,” First Selectman Chesebrough said.
The artists submitted design concepts to the First Selectman’s Office in early November and were selected by a subset of members from their monument advisory group who reviewed the submissions, including Anthony Lombardo, Lisa Konicki, Rich Brooks, Stacey Haskell and Chesebrough.
The artists will work independently while collaborating toward a centered theme for the art installation panels. They will share in a $10,000 award, utilizing ARPA funds that were approved by the Board of Finance in August.
The monument is scheduled to be completed next year, with a tentative unveiling on Flag Day.
— Jason Vallee
