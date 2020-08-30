STONINGTON — As David Lattizori stopped at the entrance of the recently completed $85 million Harbor Heights Luxury Apartment complex on Perkins Farm Drive Tuesday morning, he turned back in reflection on the two decades of effort it took to make his father's dreams a reality.
"It's been a 20-year journey and there was a point we nearly sold the property and gave up," said Lattizori, principal of Lattizori Development. "I finally have a smile on my face, and the end product here is something I truly believe everyone can be proud of."
Lattizori and his sister, Alyssa Claunch, recently celebrated the opening of the 121-unit facility off Perkins Farm Drive with a private ceremony — original plans for a public one were shelved due to the pandemic — and he said he couldn't be any more proud of how the all-inclusive facility turned out.
The pet-friendly, one- and two-bedroom apartment complex offers a club lounge, outdoor fireplace and fire pits, grill and bar area, yoga studio, business center, outdoor pool with color-changing LED lights, fitness club with Peloton, dog park and grooming center, and more. Although the first apartments had just become available on April 1, he said this week that all units have been filled and the facility already had a sizable waiting list for vacancies.
Staff said apartments are leased between $1,600 and $2,500 per month, with the average rent at just under $2,000. Most apartments are geared towards young professionals and empty nesters, and although staff said families are more than welcome there currently are no known kids living in the complex.
The facility is now Stonington's largest taxpayer. Under an agreement with the town that provided a 7-year fixed tax assessment that began in 2018, the project has paid a total estimated tax revenue of $508,668.51. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said after the fixed assessment period is over, it is estimated that the additional taxes will yield the town an additional $259,334 per year.
"The impact of job creation for construction is estimated at 395 jobs, as well as 354 permanent jobs attributed to the overall Perkins Farm Campus," Chesebrough said.
Chesebrough also praised the development for a master plan that managed to provide acres of open space for public use and habitat preservation.
As Lattizori looked out onto the property Tuesday, a development shared with a Hartford Healthcare facility and a nearly-complete 50-unit townhouse condominium project, he pointed to the 35-acres of open space and noted that much of it would have been used for the development of single-family houses instead.
"We have a natural walking trail that connects the Hartford Healthcare facility to the Avalonia Land Preserve, and this plan kept more than 50% of the property is open space as a result of the Greenway Development District we proposed," he said. "If this were to become single-family homes, only 18% would have remained as open space."
In fact, if not for a phone call from neighboring developers at StoneRidge just one week before Lattizori and his sister intended to sell the property, the long-desired project was set to be scrapped for 36 single-family homes that he said would likely have created more of a burden for the town's tax scrolls than a benefit.
"For fifteen years my father proposed a mixed-use commercial and residential facility, but was unable to gain the support or zoning approval to make it happen," he said. "It had seemed it was nearly time to give up."
Lattizori's father, who was also named David, first purchased the property in 1999. He continued to push his plan unsuccessfully and in 2008, he became ill. His son, then a 21-year-old recent graduate of Boston University, declined a job in New York City and returned to Mystic to help take care of his father and run the family business.
He said efforts continued, but his father eventually passed away in 2015 and the property was deeded to his children. The two were unsure they could make it work and had come to terms with the reality that they would need to sell it.
"That's when I received a call, and a suggestion that I consider it as a mixed-use academic or medical development," Lattizori said. "That's when everything changed."
Over the next several years, Lattizori said he spoke with hundreds of neighbors and visited more than 30 homes to speak in person. The efforts eventually turned support for the project and led to the development eventually receiving unanimous approval from the town's boards.
"From where we started, I couldn't be happier with where we ended up," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.