STONINGTON — On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, the lives of the Piver family changed forever.
At 23 years old, Stonington native Joshua Piver was living the dream in New York City, sharing an apartment with some of his closest friends and building a career with the equity trading firm Cantor Fitzgerald. Piver went to work that morning on the 105th floor of the north tower at the World Trade Center and was in the office when a plane struck the building, ultimately causing the tower to collapse and killing everyone at the firm who reported to work that day.
It has been 20 years since Piver, a 1996 graduate of Stonington High School, and 2,976 others were killed in the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., but Piver’s memory and name live on through community support and his family's commitment to advancing a scholarship fund to give others the opportunities that Piver had before his life was cut short.
“It never gets easier. You just find new ways to cope with the emotions,” said his sister, Erika Piver, as she stood Wednesday next to a bench at Stonington Point dedicated in her brother's honor. “The community support we’ve received has been incredible and, even now, they continue to support us in so many ways. It has given us the opportunity through the scholarship fund to keep his name alive and channel our energy into something positive.”
Although Josh Piver’s death occurred two decades ago — it has been several years since anyone on the Stonington High School soccer team, which sends players each year to a memorial held every year since his death, was even alive when the attacks happened — Erika Piver said the traumatic memories of that experience have never faded.
A quiet but sociable young man, Piver was considered an intelligent, hard worker who loved spending his free time with friends. A bit of a movie buff, an avid skier and a talented soccer goalie, Piver had gone to New York City on an internship with Cantor Fitzgerald while earning his degree at the University of Vermont and was eventually hired to work for them full-time.
Then, in an instant, it all came crashing down.
When the family had not heard from Josh, Erika Piver traveled to New York City and met with Jane Simmons Meisner, a lifelong friend of Josh’s and the daughter of then-Congressman Rob Simmons, who was living just a few blocks from the World Trade Center. The two took to the streets, photos of Josh in hand, speaking first with police and then traveling to area hospitals in hopes of finding her brother.
“At the hospitals, we went in with a hope that perhaps he was injured and had just not been identified yet,” Piver recalls. “When they told us that there was no one left who had not been identified, I knew then we may not see him again.”
Josh may have been killed that day, but out of the loss a community unity and support grew that has kept his positive attitude and spirit alive ever since.
Marti Bradshaw, president of the Rotary Club of the Stoningtons, and other rotarians hosted a solemn ceremony in Josh’s memory at Stonington Point on Friday, as they have done most years since his death. Bradshaw said this week that it isn’t flashy or filled with any pomp and circumstance, but it is an important gathering that has attracted members of the family and the community year after year.
“It’s a time of contemplation and a reflection of Piver’s death and all the lives that were lost that day,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw credited a former member of the club and 9/11 survivor, Dan Holdrige, with helping establish the event. Holdridge, who is the CEO of an Ashaway-based company and motivational speaker who provides a talk at Westerly Middle School each year around Sept. 11, was in the Pentagon on the day of the attacks and narrowly escaped. Others, including one victim less than 10 feet away, were not as fortunate.
Holdridge said that as he reflected on the events, he began to work with Rotary members because he wanted to make sure those impacted the most were never forgotten.
“I was able to walk away. So many others were not. So many families were affected by this,” he said.
The Piver family, with help of town officials and a variety of businesses and organizations throughout the region, also established the Josh Piver Scholarship Foundation, and the effort has continued to grow year after year while consistently providing post-secondary education opportunities for Stonington students.
“Josh was a charismatic, compassionate, conscientious young man,” the scholarship’s application reads. “He was well respected by both the young and the old. He made his friends laugh with his quiet sense of humor, but was serious about his athletics and learning. This fine American’s life was cut short; a tragedy not only to his family and friends but to our culture. This scholarship is given in the memory of this exemplary American citizen.”
Erika Piver said the scholarship continues to motivate the family and help them through the emotional days. During the height of the pandemic, which forced businesses to close and adversely impacted the U.S. economy, she said the family initially worried that it would make continuing to receive donations difficult.
Instead, the scholarship foundation had one of its best years ever, with personal donations helping to drive fundraising success. Piver said the support has not gone unnoticed.
The fund has been aided over the past two decades by members and alumni of the Stonington High School soccer team, and Piver said coach Paul deCastro and Stonington High Athletic Director Bryan Morrone have been unwavering in their support. She said deCastro and Morrone have been essential in keeping the fund alive and continuing to host the annual Piver Cup, a regional soccer tournament that was named in his honor.
Stonington High School has also continued to honor Josh Piver’s memory through a specially-designed social studies course focused on the events leading up to 9/11 and their impact on both the country and world. Piver said her son, Nakhi Snyder, completed the course two years ago, learning about his uncle directly.
“He hadn’t met Josh, so he was learning about the little things and moments that had occurred before he was born,” she said. “He came home one day and told me about what he was learning in class. It was surreal.”
Piver also expressed gratitude for the boundless support the family has received, especially from Josh’s friends, who have continued to check in regularly with Erika and Josh’s parents, Michael and Susan Piver. She said their support was essential in helping the family through a tough first year after his death, and many have stayed in touch ever since.
“They came together, they put their needs aside and they really supported us,” she said. “It was with their support that we were able to channel our energy into a project that has truly kept his memory alive.”
