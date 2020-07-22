STONINGTON — The town was awarded a $15,000 state grant recently to create an Affordable Housing Plan.
The grant, procured from the state of Connecticut's Department Housing through a competitive application process, will help the town to develop policies on affordable housing that include input from the community, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough in a news release.
“I believe a strong community welcomes a diverse mix of housing options," Chesebrough said. "This grant is an important step toward pursuing the goal of securing more inclusive housing options across Stonington.”
"We want to explore how we can do more to preserve existing, naturally affordable, quality housing, as well as create new homes in locations that will be desirable to a range of people at different points in their life. A key goal for this plan will be to consider how we can create great neighborhoods, not just buildings.”
Chesebrough said the town wants to promote the development of housing projects that include mixed-income offerings, which promote local economic growth. According to the release, a study by the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments and the Southeastern Connecticut Housing Alliance found there is a need for about 7,000 additional housing units in southeastern Connecticut by 2030 across a range of income levels.
The most recent Plan of Conservation and Development, adopted in 2015, identifies a need to diversify the residential housing stock in town.
