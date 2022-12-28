STONINGTON — Two residents of a home along Moss Street were taken to Westerly Hospital and a third was pronounced dead at the scene following a Wednesday morning fire that erupted inside a Pawcatuck home.
Stonington police and the Pawcatuck Fire Department have confirmed that one person was found dead inside the home, while two others suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance for treatment. The names of those involved have not been released.
“Nothing appears suspicious at this time,” Deputy Chief Todd Olson said. “The state fire marshal is conducting an ongoing investigation and we will assist them with any needs.”
Pawcatuck firefighters, aided by the Westerly Fire Department, Stonington police and personnel with Westerly Ambulance, were called to the home, located at 19 Moss St., after a passerby called 911 at 9:17 a.m. to report heavy smoke billowing from the building and concerns that there may be people inside.
Fire Chief Kevin Burns said arriving firefighters were met by two members of the family, who indicated that a third person was still inside. The Old Mystic Firefighter Assist and Search Team, or FAST, was called to respond and Pawcatuck firefighters entered the home as part of a preliminary search.
“The house was filled with smoke, but a search of the first floor led firefighters to find the occupant, who was removed from the home,” Burns said.
The names of those involved and conditions for the two people taken to the hospital were not released. The state fire marshal and Stonington detectives remained at the scene as of 1:30 p.m., and were continuing to investigate the cause and origin.
The fatal fire marked the second in the region over the past four days after a Kenyon School Road resident was killed in a fatal house fire in Richmond on Christmas Day. Firefighters across the region have also responded to a considerable uptick over the past week, with more than a dozen fires reported in southwestern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut.
Richmond volunteers had also responded to a basement fire in a James Trail home that ignited when a heating lamp that was used to help keep heat for baby chicks malfunctioned. In Westerly, firefighters have also extinguished a structure fire in the past week and Dunn’s Corners firefighters led a response that doused a chimney fire that had extended into the wall of a home. There were no injuries in any of these responses.
On Friday, the Stonington Borough Fire Department and mutual aid also responded to a structure fire that was extinguished without injuries, despite challenges as a result of flooding and other conditions preventing access to the blaze.
