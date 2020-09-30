HOPE VALLEY — After years of routine annual fire inspections, the Wood River Preschool has recently been found in violation of a slew of fire regulations. If the school can’t raise the $60,000 it will cost to make the modifications to its building in order to bring it up to code, it will have to close.
For 10 years, state fire inspector Eric Kiernan performed the inspections of the school, which is located on Main Street in a building owned by the First Baptist Church. This year, however, the inspection, which took place on June 22, was performed by David Pastore, who recorded several code violations.
“For the last 10 years, we were inspected by Eric Kiernan,” school Director Deb McBride said. “For those 10 years, I have copies of 10 years of reports that he’s signed off that we are in compliance, and nothing has been changed in this building after those 10 years. This year, David Pastore came and cited us with 14 violations.”
The school appealed the findings and a hearing took place on Sept. 15.
“Sometimes at an appeal hearing, they will grant variances or relief from certain violations, so we didn’t know exactly what we were looking at in repairs until that appeal hearing happened,” McBride said.
The school was granted a variance on the height of the ceilings in the building, but the other violations were deemed to be justified. The school was, however, given more time to make the necessary modifications.
“Usually, you have 30 days to correct violations,” McBride said. “So they granted us an extension until January 1, 2021, for three of the violations and the rest of the whole report has to be completed by August 31 of 2021. Part of that extension is related to our license from the Department of Human Services, because major work cannot be done inside a building while the students are here.”
In a normal year, 40 children from ages 3 to 5 attend the private preschool, but with many staying home because of COVID-19, there are currently 25 children in the building. Board President Melissa Kay, whose children have attended the preschool, said she did not understand why the previous inspector had not flagged the deficiencies.
“All of us are extremely disappointed that somebody would come in for 10 years and not do their job,” she said.
State Fire Marshall Timothy McLaughlin said he did not know how or why the violations had been missed.
“The only thing I can tell you is, I can’t speak for the last inspector that did that, but he no longer works for the office,” he said. “I don’t know why things were missed. We’re trying to figure that out ourselves …. As far as why it wasn’t inspected properly, I can’t answer that.”
The news came at a bad time for the private preschool, which lost tuition last spring when the state shut down. The church, which is also suffering financially because of the pandemic, has been unable to help.
“We’re in an old church and obviously there were things he could have notated, and 10 years ago, things might have been a lot cheaper to make those corrections,” Kay said. “We ended in a tough place last year because we are a fundraising school and our biggest fundraiser is usually a spring concert. So we missed that, we missed the end-of-year tuitions, and then, we were starting in a bad place because, obviously, a whole new list of things we didn’t expect.”
Kay decided to ask the community to help keep the preschool open, so she started an online fundraising campaign that, by Tuesday, had already raised $7,400 of the $60,000 objective.
“I wanted to just get a start, spread the word to the community, all the past families from the 39 years,” Kay said.
Kay said a new committee had also been formed to explore additional sources of funding, and she was hoping the community would come together to save the preschool.
“Wood River is really a gem to the Chariho community, and it gives these children such a beautiful start,” she said. “My oldest didn’t get to go there, and I always feel for him, because I look at my other two sons, and they just had such a great start from this preschool community.”
The fundraising campaign is online at www.gofundme.com/f/save-wrps?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
