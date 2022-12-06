HOPKINTON — Wood River Health Services has launched its new name, logo and website as a result of its recent rebranding initiative. The name will change from Wood River Health Services to Wood River Health. With its new name and tagline, ‘Caring for Our Community Since 1976,’ the federally qualified health center’s visual identity now directly aligns with its long-term strategic vision.
After expanding its medical and behavioral health services and social service programs into Westerly and experiencing significant growth at its Hope Valley location, Wood River Health’s Board of Directors recognized an opportunity to rebrand the nonprofit.
“The name Wood River Health preserves the trust we have earned over the past four decades,” shared Regan Pennypacker, board chairperson. “We’re more than a service center. We’re a group of caring professionals dedicated to increasing overall health and wellness in our community.”
“Our health center provides a full spectrum of high-quality health care services, delivered by highly trained clinicians in a family-friendly, community environment,” stated Alison L. Croke, president and CEO. “We secured a local rebranding firm to help us determine if our brand was effectively communicating this message to the members of our community, or if we needed to update our image.”
For more information, visit the organization’s new website, WoodRiverHealth.org.
Sun staff
