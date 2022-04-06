In early March, members of the Chariho School Committee restored funding for a teaching position to the budget, concerned over the impact it could have on class sizes. The committee hoped that a budget with less than a 2% increase in spending would entice support from the community.
Instead, members will now need to make tough decisions on further cuts after the proposed 2022-23 Chariho Regional School District budget was rejected at referendum Tuesday by a healthy margin, 1,062 to 815.
The proposed $55.77 million budget, which included $1.07 million in new spending, received majority support in Charlestown, with voters approving the budget in that community 286 to 133. It was a different story in Richmond and Hopkinton, however, as each town voted to reject the budget by 175 votes or more.
Richmond residents sent a definitive “no,” rejecting the budget by a vote of 455 to 269, and despite an anticipated increase of just 1.2% in Hopkinton, voters overwhelmingly voted against the proposal, 474 to 260.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said the results send a clear message that residents expect further cuts to spending and acknowledged that the School Committee will be faced with some tough decisions in the coming weeks.
“When the community gives you information, you listen. That’s what happened with this referendum,” Picard said. “The community has been a strong supporter of our schools in the past, and we need to go back, think through things and reset.”
Under the Chariho Act, the School Committee must now meet within 15 days and submit a revised budget determined to be “the minimum amount necessary to allow the regional school district to operate for the ensuing fiscal year in compliance with its contractual obligations and the mandates of applicable federal and state laws.” That budget will then need to be submitted within 30 days of the previous referendum, and sent back to the towns for another vote.
The School Committee is expected to take discussions up again beginning at its next meeting, currently scheduled for April 12.
Catherine Giusti, vice chairwoman of the School Committee, said she is confident that Picard and Director of Administration and Finance Director Ned Draper will be able to help guide the committee to a fair revised budget that minimizes spending.
“I have always said that the community will decide what their schools look like. The majority of voters have decided that the proposed budget was too high,” Giusti said. “Though, to be frank, there are some community members who will not be satisfied with even a level-funded budget and will continue to vote no.”
Picard said the district will do its best to get as close to a zero-increase budget as possible, but will face numerous challenges as administrators also have to balance growing costs related to high inflation rates and energy prices.
“Families in our community are dealing with their own bills at home, so they know what we are facing. Unfortunately it does appear any increase in spending is a concern, and they felt that this was still too much,” Picard said.
The proposal rejected on Tuesday had already included $420,164 in reductions made by the School Committee prior to being sent to referendum. The town is also still working with state Sen. Dennis Algiere and state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy to offset cuts proposed by Gov. Dan McKee to the district’s transportation funding, money that if reinstated would bring $590,584 to the district, officials said.
The latest proposal did include an additional $80,000 that was restored by the School Committee on March 8, however. In discussions, members of the committee had expressed concerns regarding cuts, focusing most closely on two positions to be eliminated at Richmond Elementary School and another at Charlestown Elementary School. The money would have restored one of those three positions, based on need.
A week prior, a public hearing resulted in just 10 speakers but did lead to comments by nearly half those who spoke requesting a zero-increase budget. Hopkinton Town Council member Scott Bill Hirst has also been a vocal opponent of the budget, a tension made worse with the resignation of Pastor David Stall from the School Committee last year, and Hirst publicly called on residents to reject the budget at several points over the past two weeks.
Picard said there isn’t a lot of excess in the budget to cut as is, and the district will need to be creative in looking at solutions to cut costs while simultaneously continuing to return to normal following significant operational impact from the pandemic in the past few years.
“We don’t have a choice. We need to go back and rethink where and how we are spending our money, and we need to present a budget that meets what the public is expecting,” she said.
