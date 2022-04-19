RICHMOND — A nearly three-hour meeting last week led members of the Chariho School Committee to cut more than $500,000 from the proposed 2022-23 fiscal budget, sending the $55.23 million plan back to voters.
The next challenge will be convincing residents in Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond that this is the best budget the district can present without negatively impacting personnel or programming. If the district is unsuccessful in gaining voter approval, officials said it would undoubtedly mean cuts in staffing.
The proposed budget plan, which will go before voters during an all-day referendum on May 5, would represent just a 0.96% increase over current spending, with many remaining increases attributed to increases in fuel and supply costs, as well as contractual obligations. Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard told members of the School Committee last week that if additional cuts are needed at this stage, it would not be possible without negatively impacting the district’s staffing in some way.
“We looked at what it would take to get to level funding, and we looked at what it would take to cut at least $500,000 in order to avoid having to make cuts to any of our staff,” Picard said. “While this is not a long-term strategy, it will provide us with the support we need to keep personnel and programming in place.”
The newly proposed budget, which was passed following lengthy deliberations last week, included a total of $543,308 in additional reductions over the plan that voters initially rejected at referendum on April 5.
Reductions will include capital spending for flooring at Charlestown Elementary School, which will be reevaluated in a year; money for a half-position teacher’s assistant at Chariho Middle School that is already vacant; a reduction in allocation for substitute teachers; and elimination of a bus/late bus. Adjustments will also shift funding for a dean position at Charlestown Middle School to have the position funded using money from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, through 2024 as well as reducing the designated fund balance to the policy minimum of 2%.
If approved at the upcoming referendum, the adjusted proposal would carry an estimated tax increase of 1.92% for Charlestown residents, 1.32% for Richmond residents and 0.21% for Hopkinton residents.
Picard and members of the School Committee agreed the rejection, which was defeated 1,062-815, with both Richmond and Hopkinton residents overwhelmingly voting down the requested 1.95% spending increase, was a message from the public that further spending cuts were needed.
Some members, including Charlestown representative Donna Chambers, expressed a desire to find a compromise and expand efforts to better educate voters on needs, while others, including Richmond representative William Day, said it was important not to come forward with anything less than the best possible budget without staffing reductions, otherwise it would simply be rejected a second time.
“We cannot take a chance at insulting the voters any more than we already did the last time around,” Day said. “Everybody is hurting, and we cannot insult these people by not taking the superintendent’s recommendation short of cutting staff.”
Chambers stated that, in accordance with the process, the latest effort is part of the committee’s responsibility to seek a compromise that would be fair to taxpayers while ensuring a quality education for the district’s students. She said the committee would not be doing its due diligence if it did not seek to find compromise before accepting a level-funding budget, as would be required once all referendums are exhausted anyway.
Several taxpayers who were in attendance at the April 12 meeting have expressed disagreement, however, and urged the committee to simply accept a zero-increase budget now “instead of wasting the taxpayers’ time.”
Hopkinton residents Jeremy Palmer and Christine Austin each said they believe the referendum spoke clearly, and that any increase is an unacceptable increase. Each said that while the school district seeks any new spending, they will be voting in opposition.
Still others, such as financial expert Tyler Champlin, of Hopkinton, offered a more thorough partnership with the caveat that he believed a deeper dive would identify areas to cut without impacting personnel or programming.
Champlin, a certified public accountant by trade, said he believes that if given the opportunity, he would be able to find all the savings the district needs within their current spending. Picard offered to sit with him to explain line items further and said she was more than willing to work to identify areas to improve efficiencies.
But Champlin said in the current economy, he believes it is important to show voters they were heard by starting with a zero-increase goal and working the budget back to that point.
“It isn’t an impossible ask; now is the time to get to level funding, to find other cuts and get the budget back to where it was and just be done with it,” Champlin said. “If you can show the public that you would make the cuts in other places to get back to zero without cutting staff, then it would create a lot of good will with the community.”
The May 5 referendum will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with eligible voters in Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond each able to vote at their respective town halls. For more information, including budget details and frequently asked questions, visit the Chariho website at www.chariho.k12.ri.us.
