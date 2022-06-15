HOPKINTON — Only 202 residents, representing just 3% of eligible voters, came out to support the proposed $27.92 million combined general government, education and capital spending plan for the coming fiscal year. It was still enough to see the budget pass at referendum.
The all-day referendum on Tuesday led to 342 total ballots being cast, representing only 5% of the town’s estimated 6,700 voters, as the spending plan passed 202-139. A secondary question on the ballot related to a reallocation of legal fees for administrative purposes also passed by a 198-131 margin, with 13 people casting ballots abstaining from voting on the question.
Members of the Town Council have said at recent meetings that the plan will allow the town to maintain the current tax rates in the coming fiscal year.
“As Town Council members, we have listened to our residents and worked with the town manager and town staff to level-fund our budget and not increase property taxes,” said Council Vice President Sharon Davis. “The good news is that the real estate tax rate would stay the same as the current rate.”
The approval comes after a turbulent spring budget season that saw the community overturn two proposed Chariho School Committee budget proposals, the second of which represented just a 0.96% increase in spending. Despite facing an anticipated increase of just 1.2% in Hopkinton, voters still overwhelmingly voted against the second of those proposals, 474 to 260.
Hopkinton Town Council member Scott Bill Hirst was among those opposed to the school spending increases, and voiced his opposition regularly at Hopkinton Town Council meetings and in local media. He noted that even with a level increase in the coming fiscal year, 76% of taxpayer dollars will still go to the school district.
“If you aren’t willing to hold Chariho accountable for their finances, which a lot of people don’t, then it’s really irrelevant to the rest of the town,” Hirst said at a financial town meeting in May.
The approved $27.92 million budget, which will take effect on July 1, represents $252,435 in new spending, or 0.9% more than in the current fiscal year. When it comes to general government, police expenses account for one of the largest year-over-year increases, with the proposed budget expanding by $108,925 over the current fiscal year, with government spending increasing by 3.7%.
The approved budget is a slight decrease from the $28.12 million combined budget presented to the public in early May. Diamond Hill Road resident Lori Ultsch was the only one to stand up and speak, expressing frustration that taxes would go up at all in a year where residents are facing increased expenses on almost every front.
“As a taxpayer, I hate to see my taxes just keep going up. Residents are seeing higher costs, high gas prices, and electric prices are going up. As residents, we are really up against it,” Ultsch said.
The result was further reductions, which allowed the town to avoid any tax increases. In the coming year, real estate and tangible property taxes will both remain at $18.53 per $1,000 of assessed property.
