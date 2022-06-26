HOPKINTON — In the past few years, the Ashaway Fire District has struggled to attract the requisite number of voters necessary to be able to pass an annual budget. It has taken calls to neighbors and former volunteers still to get enough votes to meet the district’s protocols of having a minimum of 22 votes to be considered official.
If the complete lack of participation continues when the annual budget goes before the public for a vote during the annual meeting in July, it could mean a considerable increase of $100 or more for many taxpayers in the district, or worse yet, the complacency could leave officials without any choice but to reduce or eliminate emergency response services currently provided by the Ashaway Ambulance Association, Inc.
The choice will truly be up to Ashaway taxpayers — but Ashaway Fire District board member Robert Greene said this week that it is important residents come out, hear the facts and help the community find a solution before it is too late.
“The district’s board has done the best it could to try and eliminate costs, but it is a difficult year and there are cost increases for items including salaries and gas, both for heating the department and vehicles, that we just can’t absorb,” Greene said. “We will accept what the voters tell us, but we need people to come out and vote.”
For taxpayers in the Ashaway Fire District, this year’s budget is likely to be felt more than it has in recent years. Inflation and increases in operational costs have led the fire district to seek a $650,598 budget with a modest increase in spending for the coming fiscal year. Under the proposed plan approved by board members Tuesday evening to be sent to annual meeting, the district included a 3% increase in energy operation costs as well as $55,000 for the Ashaway Ambulance Association.
But as the Ashaway Ambulance Association faces severe financial difficulties, the taxpayers of the Ashaway Fire District will be presented with a second question this year on whether to include a $250,000 injection of funding into the ambulance corps. If approved, it is a cost that the community could end up taking on annually moving forward.
“There will be two separate questions, but ultimately it amounts to an additional $195,000 for the ambulance association. That is a cost that would be fronted by the fire district’s taxpayers and is likely never going to go away,” Greene said.
With the ambulance service facing a severe financial crisis, which officials sourced in part to limited ability to collect on debts and restrictions that also limit government reimbursements — sometimes as little as 15% of the bill — it has shifted much of the cost burden for emergency ambulance services to local communities already.
In the latest available data, Rhode Island ranked dead last in reimbursement in the U.S. Ashaway is among a growing list of communities that have struggled to make ends meet, having billed out for over $750,000 of services in 2021 but receiving just $113,000 in reimbursements or payments. In recent conversations with with the Hopkinton Town Council, Ashaway Ambulance Association Treasurer Eric Perrin said that as a result of these challenges, it has left the ambulance association to absorb $289,000 in expenses while receiving just $229,000 in revenue when tallying all bill payments, state and local grants together.
“Of all our bills last year, we recouped about 14%,” Perrin told the council last month. “The state is dead last, 50th in the country, when it comes to emergency reimbursement.”
Council members voted last month to offer an advance to the organization to meet immediate woes, $50,000 which came from the amount to be provided as part of the 2022-23 fiscal budget that takes effect on July 1. The council also increased its funding to the organization from $50,000 to $62,000 in the coming year, but Ashaway Ambulance Association officials said the increase provides only so much relief after years of no increases in funding.
In conversations with the Hopkinton Town Council in recent months, Perrin has warned officials that the district cannot continue to absorb the growing costs, and if something doesn’t change it could lead to the service having to shut down altogether. The organization has sought other ways to recoup funding, but have not received much acknowledgement from state legislators, officials said.
Greene said a lot will hinge on the vote, which will take place during the annual meeting on July 21 at 5 p.m. at the Ashaway Fire Department, 213 Main St. in Ashaway. Residents will receive a copy of the budget at the meeting and will be allowed to ask questions.
Whether the budget or increase in funding for the Ashaway Fire Department is approved or not, Greene said participation is important and he hopes to see 100 residents or more in attendance. This is a matter that will hit either their wallet or available emergency services in the community, Green said.
“I am more than willing to accept whatever it is the residents tell us to do, but first we need to get them involved and have them be part of the discussion,” Greene said. “For that, we need residents to come out on July 21.”
