RICHMOND — The Washington County Fair will hold its annual Queen and Princess contest prior to the start of the Washington County Fair, sponsored by the Washington County Pomona Grange. The fair will run from Wednesday, Aug. 17, to Sunday Aug. 21, at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 78 Richmond Townhouse Road.
Applicants must be a resident of Washington County, a member of a Rhode Island Grange or a member of a Rhode Island 4-H or FFA Chapter. The Princess Contest is for girls age 14 to 16. The Queen Contest women age 17 to 21. Rehearsal will take place Saturday Aug. 13, at 3 p.m., and judging will take place on Sunday, Aug.14, at the Richmond Grange Hall, 680 Usquepaugh Road, West Kingston.
The winners will be announced on Wednesday, Aug., 17, the first night of the fair, on the fairground’s main stage at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Meghan Sears at 401-284-8898 or email meghansrs@gmail.com.
