RICHMOND — As you enter the pavilion, the rumbling of tractors and cheering of crowds greet you on your right. Shrieks of excitement from the kids and families on rollercoasters can be heard to the left, and there is live country music just a few steps away.
This year's 56th annual edition of the Washington County Fair is a homespun, familiar sight, and a farmer’s delight.
The fair is much different from others, and not just because of its location. Most of the stands and kiosks are run by charitable organizations and the ones that are not registered nonprofits have collaborated with the Washington County Pomona Grange to donate to the Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. And it's all run on volunteer power.
“There are between 150 and 200 people who make this fair work as volunteers …. If you add in the food booths for those not-for-profits, you’re talking 400 to 500 volunteers a year,” said Mike Camacho, entertainment chairman of the county fair. “A lot of the volunteers that are here now are second-, third-, fourth-generation fair committee members who have come through watching their parents volunteer and put their blood, sweat and tears into making this five-day event work."
“I’ve been here since the first fair, 56 years ago,” said Julie Brodeur, the fair's livestock superintendent. “My parents ran the livestock division, and they retired after about 34 or 35 years, and I’ve been running it ever since.”
“A lot of the money that they raise goes to the small clubs, and the donations to the children's hospital are fantastic. You don’t mind spending money here because it’s going to a good cause," dairy farmer Duane Noto of Awaze Back Farm said. "The Grange, and the groups that are out here, you’re spending to help the community, and that’s what it’s all about.”
One of the more delicious things fair participants spent money on this year was food.
“We have almost 30 not-for-profit food booths," Camacho said. "Fire departments, Boy Scouts, Future Farmers of America ... these organizations that once a year will come and open these booths, and have their dedicated item.
"The steak booth is the only booth that can sell a steak sandwich in the entire fair," he added. "The majority of these companies will come here to the fair and make 90-plus percent of their annual revenue to support their cause."
Brodeur backs up Camacho's numbers.
“Our grange has a steak booth, and we make enough money to keep it going and to offer scholarships, it pays our gas bill and electric bill, and everything we need to do for a year,” she said.
The five-day fair is a mammoth time commitment for the volunteers. But they said it's worth it.
“A lot of us take a couple weeks out of work to support this,” said Ashaway Fire Rescue member and Ashaway Troop 21 Boy Scout leader Patrick Pratt. “This booth allows us to support our troop through the years so our families don’t have to pay anything, which is good because the fees have become so huge that a lot of families have left Scouting. The last two years we haven’t had to charge our families anything just from what we’ve been taking in from the fair.”
“In all honesty, this fair is very homey. I have a lot of family and friends that actually participate in it, so I feel safe here,” said 18-year-old Faith Chipman, who has been attending the fair for over 10 years. “Here, everybody gets along with everyone. People are patient, people aren’t rude.”
Providence resident Peter Mancini likes the diversity — of people and attractions.
“You get to see people from everywhere,” Mancini said. “You see a lot of little kids, they enjoy the animals, the rides, but then you see older people listening to the bands. There’s a lot to do for all ages.”
