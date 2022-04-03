When voters take to the polls for the annual Chariho budget referendum on Tuesday, residents in Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond will be asked to weigh in on a $55.77 million spending proposal for the school district that would increase spending by 1.95%.
In a year where many in the community are seeking to balance their own finances in a struggling post-pandemic economy, Chariho Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said she is hopeful that residents will recognize that many of the added expenses such as those for gas and heating are outside the district’s control.
“There were a number of challenges faced in crafting this proposal,” Picard said this week. “I do feel that the district and School Committee has put forward a responsible budget proposal that will meet the needs of our students.”
The proposed budget before voters calls for $1.07 million in new spending over the current fiscal year and, if approved, would lead to tax increases of between 1.2% to 2.8% for most area residents. Picard said Charlestown residents would see the greatest impact with the current proposal, a 2.74% increase in share of costs, while Richmond would see a 2.19% increase and Hopkinton would see an increase of 1.2%.
The latest proposal includes an additional $80,000 that was restored by the School Committee on March 8 following a public hearing at the start of the month. The funding will be used to fund a teacher or teacher support role, although how it will be used will be dependent on enrollment figures as the new school year approaches.
In discussions, members of the committee had expressed concerns regarding cuts, focusing most closely on two positions to be eliminated at Richmond Elementary School and another at Charlestown Elementary School. Catherine Giusti, who serves as vice chairwoman of the committee, questioned whether cutting positions made sense given fluctuations in enrollment through the pandemic.
“One of the cuts at Richmond makes sense and we are just moving the class along, but one of the cuts doesn’t make sense to me,” Giusti said during deliberations.
“We cut a fair amount from this budget and we did so even though no one had really asked us to. It was a forward-thinking effort by this committee to make adjustments, and I am leaning toward putting more back in than in previous years,” she said.
In Richmond, all elementary grades have 20 students or less per class, with the current third-grade classes increasing to 21 students per class in the coming school year. Charlestown classrooms will maintain class sizes of 18 students or less in all grades, with the one exception being the current kindergarten class, which Picard said will have 21 students per class when they are first graders in the 2022-23 school year if no staffing is restored.
During the public hearing, the budget had received mixed support from residents. Approximately 10 people spoke, with half supporting the request or asking for additional funding and the other half asking for a zero-increase proposal. Picard said that as a result of inflation, rising oil and gas costs and other unavoidable expenses, it would be impossible to keep level services with level funding.
Picard notes that the budget sent to the public not only remains under a 2% increase and includes $420,164 in reductions made by the School Committee prior to being sent to referendum. The town is also still working with state Sen. Dennis Algiere and state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy to offset cuts proposed by Gov. Dan McKee to the district’s transportation funding, money that if reinstated would bring $590,584 to the district.
During the all-day referendum from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 5, Hopkinton voters will be able to cast their ballot at Hopkinton Town Hall, 1 Town House Road in Hopkinton; Charlestown will vote at Charlestown Town Hall, 4540 South County Trail in Charlestown; and Richmond will vote at Richmond Town Hall, 5 Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond.
For more information, including budget documents, visit the Chariho Regional School District website at https://www.chariho.k12.ri.us/.
