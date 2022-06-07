RICHMOND — When Gary Gardiner III first entered construction instructor David Bannister’s classroom at the Chariho Career and Technical Center four years ago, Bannister said he was immediately brought back to the late 1990s, when he served as the instructor for Gardiner’s father as he was first working towards a career in construction.
While Gary Gardiner Jr., owner of GLC Gardiner Construction and a 1999 graduate of Chariho Tech, set a high bar for his son to meet, Bannister said Tuesday that the soon-to-be member of the Chariho High School Class of 2022 has exceeded all expectations. And with Gardiner working as part of a team that earned a trip to the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Georgia, in two weeks, he still hasn’t even capped off his high school career.
“This kid will accomplish whatever he wants in life,” Bannister said of Gardiner on Tuesday. “His personality is such that he is always reaching out and wanting to help the other students, even more so if he sees they are struggling. He is a kind kid, a hard worker and someone who has always been visibly very dedicated and loyal to his family and friends.”
It’s hard to get Gardiner to brag about himself, however, and when pressed on his win at the recent regional SkillsUSA competition that helped his team make it to the national finals, he refused to accept any more credit than the others he’d worked with and been mentored by.
The competition wasn’t necessarily about winning, Gardiner said, and he said he is more excited to take his skills to compete against some of the best students in the nation. He said entering the competition, his goal is to see where he can improve and become better all around with his craft.
“In the regional competition, you enter thinking this is the hardest thing you’ve ever done in your life. It was about taking on the challenge and simply showing ourselves that we could do it,” he said. “Winning, and being able to compete at a higher level is just a bonus.”
Staff members including Bannister and Gerry Auth, director of the Chariho Career and Technical Center, each said that Gardiner’s attitude has been what made him a leader.
At 18, Gardiner is the oldest of three sons born to Hopkinton residents Gary Jr. and Tanya Gardiner, a 2001 Westerly High School graduate. After attending Ashaway Elementary School, Gardiner and his brothers all followed in his father’s footsteps in becoming students of Chariho Tech. Logan is a member of the school’s electrical program, while baby brother Connor joined the culinary arts pathway as a freshman.
Auth said that during his time with the school, Gardiner always maintained a positive attitude and was very self-motivated, able to take instructions and run with them. He was an inspiration to other students, helping to keep them focused even when the tech students who often prefer hands-on learning were forced to turn to remote learning at the start of the pandemic.
Gardiner was also a leader all four years as a member of the football, wrestling and track and field teams, the latter in which he competed in the discus, shot put and hammer throw.
“He really embodies everything we could want in a Chariho Tech student,” Auth said. “He is a leader in class, in the community and on the field. He is humble, he is a talented carpenter and he is going to be a valuable addition to our workforce and our community.”
In the last several years, as he’s gotten older, Gardiner said he has had the opportunity to work with his father, and he is interested in joining and even expanding the family business. He is enrolled in business classes at Community College of Rhode Rhode Island and hopes to take those skills earned back to help his father.
Gardiner said his dad has remained one of his biggest inspirations, and he looks forward to hopefully someday repaying him for all the support growing up.
“I’ve watched him build a life. I’ve seen him build houses from the ground up and take an empty space and turn it into something worth being proud about,” he said. “It’s been an inspiration, and it’s a big part of why I’d like to be part of the business with him some day.”
It isn’t just his dad’s work ethic that has given Gardiner inspiration, but his ability to make the best of the situation no matter what he’s been given. Gardiner said that, as he has discussed with his father, he would love to be able to buy a plot of undeveloped land and build a family, home and legacy from nothing.
Those are life goals that Bannister, who said Gardiner “is every bit as good as his father,” said Gardiner should have no problem accomplishing.
“He’s not cocky, he takes constructive criticism well and he has the drive where he always wants to be on top,” Bannister said. “There’s no chance he does anything but succeed.”
In the meantime, Gardiner said he is more than content to continue to enjoy experiencing new things, refining his skills and getting a jump on life and his career. He said he will never forget where he came from.
“It’s been a great experience here, and they’ve given me what I need to get out and really advance my career after graduation,” he said.
