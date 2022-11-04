Editor's note: The unopposed candidates running for Hopkinton town positions were omitted for space considerations in The Sun's Voter Guide, which was published Oct. 30. Below are the candidates.
Hopkinton Town Clerk (1 candidate, 1 open seat)
Marita D. Murray (U)
Did not respond.
Hopkinton Town Moderator (1 candidate, 1 open seat)
David A. Stall (R)
Occupation: Pastor and USA/Canada Church Planting coordinator
Education: Undergraduate in business marketing and Christian Ministry leadership, M.Div. in Theology/Church Development, Doctoral candidate in global leadership.
Relevant experience: Former member of Chariho School Committee, current member of Hopkinton Republican Town Committee, member and leader/officer of many boards for a variety of non-profit groups.
Why you should vote for me: I will do the job with excellence and clearly better than my opponent, since I'm running unopposed.
Top issues:
I'm interested in:
1. Fair/open meetings
2. Making sure that all voices are heard at our meetings.
My experience on the Chariho School Committee was frustrating. The most alarming issue was the manipulation or suspension of the rules of order (mostly by Chairwoman Lyall) to silence dissenting voices, especially mine. Because I questioned things, stood up for under-represented groups, and presented views that were contrary to administration and union positions, my voice was silenced. Even as a committee member using all of the proper channels, legal rules and processes were disregarded to avoid hearing my voice along with voices of other taxpayers. Items would "disappear" from agendas or never make it on, despite being placed there by the proper process. I have seen others shut down through improper tactics from the Hopkinton Town Council President Moffitt. When I have the opportunity to moderate meetings, I will do so with fairness and respect for the prescribed and legal process. I will continue to serve and advocate for the taxpayers, ensuring that no one manipulates the system to silence dissenting voices.
Hopkinton Town Sergeant (1 candidate, 1 open seat)
Thomas E. Buck (U)
Did not respond.
Hopkinton Director of Public Welfare (1 candidate, 1 open seat)
Maria Cristina "Tina" Lavigne (R)
Occupation: Retired.
Relevant experience: Our Lady of Victory Parish and Hopkinton Historical Association.
