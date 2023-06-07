RICHMOND — If there is one thing that valedictorian Alanna Healy and salutatorian Abigayle Fadgen share in common, it's a love of science.
The top students of Chariho High School’s Class of 2023, Healy and Fadgen, have forged different paths on their way to graduation. Healy is a Westerly resident that chose to attend Chariho specifically to be part of the health care career pathway, while Fadgen is an avid vocalist, actress and outdoor-lover with aspirations of following in her father’s footsteps as a chemist.
Both have excelled academically and been highly engaged in the school community, Chariho Principal Andrea Spas said, and have been an example of what can be accomplished by setting high goals and working hard to achieve them.
“They have pursued their studies with laser focus and have dedicated themselves to their paths of interest,” Spas said. “They both have specific STEM paths they intend to study, and I have no doubt that both Alanna and Abigayle will excel in their post-secondary placements.”
Healy and Fadgen, both 17, have set themselves apart from classmates simply by following their dreams. They were each recognized in April when it was clear where each would place among class rank.
Both women are on different trajectories when it comes to post-secondary and career aspirations, but the self-driven and active members of the school community have each built a list of accomplishments worth recognizing, Spas said.
Valedictorian Alanna Healy
Born as the youngest of two children to Westerly residents David and Susan Healy, Alanna attended the Dunn’s Corners Elementary School and Westerly Middle School before transferring to Chariho four years ago to take part in the health care pathway.
With aspirations to build a career as a clinical surgeon or working within the field of neurology, she said the program in Chariho provided more hands-on experience than she could have received and led to her decision to leave many friends behind and change school districts.
“When I was in middle school, I already knew that I wanted to get into medicine,” she said during an interview last week. “I liked my time at school and enjoyed my friends, but Westerly didn’t have the same type of program and I wanted to do something to get ahead. I felt Chariho offered me the best chance for that.”
Lauren Martinez, school counselor said Healy has made the most of her opportunities at Chariho, raising the bar for both herself and students around her.
During her high school career, Healy remained active outside the classroom. She was a member of the Ocean Community YMCA’s swim team until the pandemic, was a two-year member of National Honor Society including serving as secretary, is a member of peer tutor club and was selected to the school’s Model Legislature, which included attending the Rhode Island House of Representatives as school representative during the current session.
She also worked at a nursing home and has been taking part in ride-alongs with Westerly and Hope Valley EMTs as part of the pathway, as well as volunteering at the Jonnycake Center in Westerly and working for the Windjammer the past two summers, as well as over the past winter at the Washington Trust Ice Rink.
“She came to Chariho for the Health Careers program, and from day one she has immersed herself in every opportunity available to her; from SkillsUSA to planning a blood drive to a variety of AP Courses,” Martinez said. “Alanna was selected as a National Merit Scholar for her score on the SAT.
Healy will attend Lehigh University in the fall and will specialize in biology and medical sciences, a path she was inspired to follow thanks in part to her older brother, Jack, and cousin, Kira Gabriel. Jack Healy is “a total geek,” she chuckled, but is confident and has been successful in forging his way in chemistry and physics at Colgate University. Gabriel is following a neuroscience pathway and is currently enrolled at Harvard University.
She also credited her parents, and said her father has set a high bar for her as a successful biologist in pharmaceutical research with Pfizer.
“They have all taught me that if you remain focused, you can achieve whatever you want. They have been my inspiration,” she said.
Salutatorian Abigayle Fadgen
In her four years at Chariho High School, Fadgen’s schedule can only be explained as a balancing of everything, all at once.
When she wasn’t setting the bar while scoring at the top of her class on nearly every test and quiz, Fadgen was heavily involved in extra-curricular activities that helped fill her resume before she even became a legal adult.
After playing with the soccer team her freshman year, Fadgen chose to follow her passion as a vocalist and decided to also pursue the arts as a singer and actress. She joined the cast of “Freaky Friday” her sophomore year and hasn’t looked back since, serving three years in Drama Club including as co-president and four years in chorus including as president this past year.
“It is something that, while challenging, has provided an outlet for me,” Fadgen said of her participation in chorus. “(Chorus Director Lynn Dowding) has been like a second mother to me, and she has helped push me in so many ways.”
Her list of accolades doesn’t stop there. She is a member of National Honor Society, Chariho Vocal Select Chorus, the Chariho Women’s Chorus and the Rhode Island All-State Chorus. She is also a member of the Art Club and works part-time at Walgreens.
Fadgen, who was raised on a large farm and has always aided in family duties, also keeps fit as a rock climber.
“She is a very busy person who has the innate ability to ‘juggle’ all her responsibilities and still maintain outstanding grades,” said school counselor Pattee Dipollino. ”Abigayle is a delightful young lady and honor student who whole-heartedly enjoys what she is doing and always strives to do her best.”
The daughter of Keith Fadgen and Melissa Cinquegrana, sister of Amanda Fadgen and step-sister of Maddie Smith, she was raised in the district and graduated from Hope Valley Elementary and Chariho Middle School.
A Hope Valley resident, Fadgen said she will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall, where she will be studying chemistry with a minor in computer science. She is hoping to take part in an accelerated program that will also allow her to obtain her Master’s degree in four years.
As she looks to the future, she said she hopes to follow in the footsteps of her father, a dedicated employee of Cetera and former employee of the Waters Corporation who she credited for her strong work ethic. She said she hopes to find a role in applied chemistry.
“My father taught me you can achieve anything if you are willing to work hard enough,” she said. “He has a job that he enjoys, he is passionate about his work, and he is self-made and has worked hard for everything he has gotten. It is something I aspire to be like.”
