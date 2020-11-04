HOPKINTON — With hundreds of ballots still to be counted, and the Rhode Island Board of Elections warning that the tabulation would continue until at least Monday, preliminary vote totals indicate that unaffiliated political newcomer Stephen Moffitt Jr. is the leading vote-getter in the race for Town Council with 2,250 votes.
Incumbent councilor Sharon Davis, a Democrat, is second with 1,978 votes; Republican incumbent and current council vice president Scott Bill Hirst received 1,949 votes; and Michael Geary, also a Republican, was fourth with 1,896. Robert Marvel, an unaffiliated newcomer to the council, was fifth, receiving 1,726 votes.
Three candidates did not receive enough votes to win council seats: Steven Wiehl, who is unaffiliated, received 1,664 votes, Clifford Heil Jr., a Democrat, received 1,607 and Republican Justin Wilmar received the fewest votes, 1,585.
Moffitt said he had anxiously watched Tuesday night as the results began to come in.
“It was borderline nerve-wracking,” he said. “I had the confidence that the issues that I am strong on, the Hopkinton citizens would absolutely embrace.”
Moffitt, a 30-year resident of the town, said he was moved to learn that he led the vote count.
“It was pretty emotional, because of just the time and effort and the thought that I’ve put into this, and to see the fruit of it happening was just very exciting to me,” he said.
Incumbent Sharon Davis said she regretted that the pandemic had prevented her from going door-to-door and meeting the voters in person.
“I missed not being able to canvass, because I truly enjoyed talking to the residents and asking them for their concerns and how I can help them, and I couldn’t do that this time," she said. “This time I missed them, but I thank them for voting for me and supporting me.”
Hirst said the fluid vote totals on election night had been misleading.
“There’s a lesson to be learned about this, because you know, you can’t go by the results,” he said. “It looked like we were going to have a Republican-controlled council, then I see Wilmar lost. You make all these assumptions by just looking at partial results, which is not good politically.”
Geary, who said he had been up most of the night awaiting the results, thanked residents for voting. Final voter-turnout totals are not yet available, but the town reported steady voter traffic at the polls Tuesday and heavy early voting.
“I’d like to say thank you to all the Hopkinton residents for coming out and voting,” Geary said. “Kudos and well done to all my fellow councilors-elect. I’m looking forward to working with everybody in unity, and let’s get started working very soon.”
Marvel ran on a common platform with Steven Wiehl, and said that while he was sorry that Wiehl had not been elected, he was pleased with the other results.
“I’m disappointed that Steve Wiehl didn’t also make the council,” he said. “I think we would have been a good team together, but I’m glad Steve Moffitt made it and I’m glad that Sharon Davis is on as well. They’re both very good additions to the council …. Our campaign, Steve Wiehl and myself, we purposely kept it low-key. We really just wanted to get our names out there as much as possible.”
School Committee
Unaffiliated incumbent Catherine Giusti, running unopposed, was reelected to the Chariho School Committee with 3,315 votes.
Town clerk
Unaffiliated incumbent Elizabeth Cook-Martin, who ran unopposed, received 3,949 votes.
Town sergeant
Larry Phelps, a Republican, was elected town sergeant with 3,124 votes.
Director of public welfare
Joseph Moreau, who is unaffiliated, ran unopposed for director of public welfare and received 3,240 votes.
Town moderator
Edwin James, a Republican, ran unopposed for town moderator and received 3,092 votes.
