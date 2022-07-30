RICHMOND — The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences will partner with four-time Super Bowl champion kicker Adam Vinatieri to hold the inaugural Clays 4 Charity fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 18. Proceeds from the event will benefit charities including Ducks Unlimited, the Wounded Warriors Project, and Arthritis Foundation.
The event will include full day of activities centered around sporting clays, and include breakfast, lawn games, an opening ceremony to welcome Vinatieri and a clay shooting competition. In addition, there will be a silent and live auction, dinner and cocktails at the Double Barrell Kitchen, followed by live music, dancing and a fireworks display.
Prices range from $549 for a single participant to $1,995 for a party of four. For more information, visit preservesportingclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.